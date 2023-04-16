The Terps landed their second commitment in less than a week Sunday when Hampton (Va.) Phoebus three-star weakside defensive end Anthony Reddick announced his pledge via social media.

New tight ends coach Latrell Scott wasted little time in letting his presence be known on the recruiting trail for the Maryland as the lead recruiter for Reddick, who chose the Terps over offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and more.

Among the other offers Reddick claimed was East Carolina, where Scott initially began recruiting the Tidewater product before joining the Terps staff.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product racked up 21 sacks last season as a sophomore, earning First Team All-State honors as he helped Phoebus to an undefeated season and a second straight Virginia Class 3 state championship.

Likely to play the JACK position in Maryland's defense, Reddick recently visited College Park for a spring practice.

Reddick is the No. 8-ranked player in the state of Virginia and the No. 24-ranked weakside defensive end nationally by Rivals. He is the fourth member of the Terps' 2024 recruiting class, joining four-star athlete Terek McCant, three-star athlete Lakhi Roland and German linebacker Justin Okoronkwo.