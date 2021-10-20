Maroons Dominate Rural Retreat

The George Wythe Maroons and Rural Retreat Indians were supposed to play on September 24, but that contest was postponed due to COVID-19. Instead, the country rivals were able to get together on Tuesday, October 19th to make up the game and it proved to be a dominating effort from Wythe.

Making it lopsided was a smothering Wythe defense, which led the Maroons to a 41-6 running clock win over an Indians squad not long removed from a spot in the VaPreps Class 1 Top Ten.



George Wythe's junior running back Leyton Fowler rushed for four touchdowns and caught a pass for a fifth score. Fowler finished with 22 carries for 104 yards and his one reception measured 17 yards.



Fowler got the Maroons on the scoreboard at the 2:39 mark of the first quarter scoring on a four-yard run. Devan Patel's kick made it 7-0. Fowler would strike again with 8:25 left in the first half, scoring a 16-yard run up the middle. Another Patel made PAT put the Maroons up 14-0.



George Wythe would take the second-half kickoff and march 63 yards on six plays with Fowler going around right end on a six-yard score. Patel's point after put the Maroons up 21-0. The ensuing kickoff was squibbed and bounced off a Rural Retreat player with the Maroons recovering. It didn't take long for Wythe to add to its lead.

The Maroons drove the field behind Fowler, who this time bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out to give his team a 28-0 advantage with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter. In fact, the ball-control, keep away style benefitted Wythe immensely, so much that Rural Retreat's offense felt helpless for much of the third quarter.

Wythe held the ball for the first 6:14 of the third period before Rural Retreat (3-4) ran a play from scrimmage in the second half. George Wythe would hold the Indians to three plays and out once they got the football, and disaster hit for the Indians on fourth down. It was there that on the punt the ball was snapped over the punter's head, where Wythe took over at the 17-yard line and already in the red zone.

Following the special teams mishap, Wythe capitalized with Fowler taking the handoff and busting up the middle for a 17-yard score to create a 35-0 margin with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Rural Retreat would finally get a first down, their first of the game, with 2:20 to go in the third quarter when backup quarterback Ely Blevins hit Jacob Crouse down the right sideline on a 39-yard pass completion. However, the drive stalled as the quarter came to a close.



The Indians finally scored on their next drive with 5:51 left in the game as Blevins hit Kaiden Atkinson on a 65-yard bomb for six, The point after was wide left, leaving the score 35-6



George Wythe would get their final score of the game when defensive back Holden Luttrell intercepted a Blevins pass out in the flat and returned it eight yards for the 41-6 final margin.

"I'm proud of how the guys responded tonight," said George Wythe Head Coach Brandon Harner. "Last Friday night was the first game in three weeks and the layoff hurt us. I thought our defense dominated the game and our offensive line did a good job controlling the running game for us. I thought everybody gave us a great effort. We use and have a lot of young guys playing and competing."



The Maroons with the victory improved their record to 3-3 on the season. Their defense held the Indians to just 15 yards rushing on 17 carries. At the moment, Wythe is looking to try to add a game since their scheduled contest vs. Bland county for October 22nd has been postponed.





