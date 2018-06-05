Class of 2020 big man Mark Williams in no rush
CERRITOS, Calif. - One of the top big men in the class of 2020, Mark Williams is already attracting big-time attention and earning scholarship offers. But, he's not in any kind of hurry to make a decision.
A near seven-footer from the Norfolk Academy in Virginia, Williams has high-level potential as a shot blocker who can run the floor and score a bit with his back to or facing the basket. His size and tools have already drawn offers from Virginia, VCU, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Penn State, Rutgers, Georgetown, LSU, Oklahoma State and more while others like California, TCU and North Carolina have shown interest.
Over the weekend, Williams participated in the Pangos All-American Camp and as a big man he had a great understanding of how to stand out.
"There are a lot of people trying to showcase themselves," said Williams. "I'm trying to run the floor and communicate on defense because not a lot of people like to play defense. Then I'm finishing at the rim and showing what I can do around the basket."
Williams says that he hopes to take some unofficial visits at some point during the summer but he doesn't have anything set in place. During the fall and through the 2017-18 season he was able to see North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
"I went to Virginia Tech a while ago and UVA during the season," said Williams. "Virginia Tech was good, it was pickup and playing with them. I did that at North Carolina as well where I played pickup with some of their guys. UVA, while they were in season I went to watch a couple of games and stuff like that."
A personable kid with academics that match his high level basketball talent, Williams isn't looking to end things early. In fact he and his family haven't spent a lot of time talking recruiting and there's no set time for when he'll start to get a little more serious about where he may play his college ball.
"It's not really a topic at the moment," said Wi I'm just trying to enjoy the process and then later on I'll make it more of a priority."