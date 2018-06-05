CERRITOS, Calif. - One of the top big men in the class of 2020, Mark Williams is already attracting big-time attention and earning scholarship offers. But, he's not in any kind of hurry to make a decision.

A near seven-footer from the Norfolk Academy in Virginia, Williams has high-level potential as a shot blocker who can run the floor and score a bit with his back to or facing the basket. His size and tools have already drawn offers from Virginia, VCU, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Penn State, Rutgers, Georgetown, LSU, Oklahoma State and more while others like California, TCU and North Carolina have shown interest.

Over the weekend, Williams participated in the Pangos All-American Camp and as a big man he had a great understanding of how to stand out.



"There are a lot of people trying to showcase themselves," said Williams. "I'm trying to run the floor and communicate on defense because not a lot of people like to play defense. Then I'm finishing at the rim and showing what I can do around the basket."

