This game was honestly closer than the score indicates. A defensive battle for much of the night, the Lancers just had more success on the offensive side of the ball when it counted. The Cavaliers were never really out of it until the 4th quarter. An offense that has not yet hit its stride held the Cavaliers back for much of the game. You knew it was going to be a long night for the Cavaliers when on the very first play of the game Clover Hill's KJ Patterson threw an interception. That proved to be KJ's only pass of the night as Reece Hamilton was under center the rest of the night. Even with Hamilton at quarterback, the offense could not get into any sort of rhythm, unable to sustain drives. The turning point of the game was in the third quarter. The Cavaliers forced Manchester to a 3 & out, got the ball back, faced a punting situation themselves but went with the fake. It worked, the Cavaliers extended the driver but ultimately had to punt after all. On the return, Manchester fumbled, the Cavaliers got the ball back and took advantage of it. The Cavaliers moved the ball to the Manchester 6, down 13-0 but the Lancer defense tightened up and the Cavaliers could not penetrate on the first three plays. Rather than go for it and take advantage of the momentum as the Cavaliers had owned the third quarter to this point, they went for the field goal. This effort too failed and the Lancers did nothing but go right down the field and score to make it 20-0. The Cavaliers did finally get on the board in the fourth quarter but by then it was too little too late for the Cavaliers. The Cavaliers had missed a golden opportunity and they would fall 27-7 with a record of 2-1. Manchester on the other hand would now be 3-0, the winner of 18 straight games having not lost since 2017.

1st Quarter Highlights

The coin toss was won by Manchester who chose to defer to the second half. Clover Hill had KJ Patterson under center to start the game and it proved to be a fatal move. On the first offensive play of the game the quarterback was intercepted by Patrick Watson at their own 18 yard line. 7 plays later the Lancers were in the end zone with Isaiah Todd the ball carrier. That quickly the Lancers had a 6-0 lead. The Lancer PAT was blocked by Clover Hill. What ensued for Clover Hill was honestly much of nothing. The Cavaliers had the ball twice in the first quarter and went 3 & out on both instances. Meanwhile Manchester had little trouble moving the ball between Roemell Garcia making plays with his arm and legs and of course Isaiah Todd getting his share of carries, the Lancers kept drives alive.

2nd Quarter Highlights

The Lancers were on offense for the third time of the night as we transitioned into the second quarter. The Lancers faced 4th & 9 at the Clover Hill 32 and Garcia put the ball up and found Quantez Christian for 8 yards but just a hair short of the first. Clover Hill got their first, first down of the night on their fourth possession and on their fifth possession of the night the Cavaliers appeared to have something going. The ball was spread out between four different players but approaching midfield the Cavaliers stalled. That nearly proved to be another dagger for the Cavaliers. Clover Hill went with a punt facing 4th & 14 but the snap sailed over the head of the punter and when it was recovered, it was at their own 13 yard line. Manchester who had not scored since that first possession of the night after a Clover Hill turnover had the ball at the Clover Hill 40 when Roemell Garcia busted off a 26-yard down to the 14. That was all the Lancers needed as Quantez Christian would take it from 12 yards out to make it a 13-0 lead for Manchester. With the ball at the 13 after a bad snap to the Clover Hill punter, it appeared Manchester might put this one away early but the defense of Clover Hill clamped down. Isaiah Todd picked up 2 yards but no more than that thanks to Dalton Collins who brought him down. Collins also brought down Brenden Shelton on 4th & 8 to force a turnover on downs. A missed opportunity by the Lancers. That would be as close as either team would come to scoring in the second quarter as the defense dictated the last two possessions of the first half.

Isaiah Todd had 90 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns against Clover Hill (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

3rd Quarter Highlights

The Cavalier defense came fired up after halftime. Garnett Scott broke up a Garcia pass on the first play of the second half and Bryson Jennings not only had a tackled but he also had a sack on third down to force a Manchester punt. The Cavaliers offense however could not backup the play of the defense but... on a punt, the Cavaliers went with the fake despite the Lancers yelling watch the fake. Kendall Cross move the ball out to the 36 and they were back in business. Disaster nearly struck when defensive standout Dalton Collins put the ball on the ground but they were able to recover the loose ball. The Cavaliers were forced to punt however ultimately. On the return, the Lancers coughed up the ball and Clover Hill recovered with 6:50 to go in the third quarter. Two penalties against the Lancers gave the Cavaliers a first down at the Lancer 22. Reece Hamilton went with a quarterback keeper for 9 yards, Collins took care of the rest. Now the Cavaliers had the ball at the 6 and 1 play later the ball was at the 5. Collins was stuffed at the 5 and a third down pass to the end zone fell incomplete. It was now 4th & 7, the Cavaliers trailed 13-0... Do you go for it or settle for points? The Cavaliers settled for points and Jon Michael Elliott was setup for a field goal but the attempt failed and the Cavaliers came away with nothing! 80 yards later the Lancers were back in the end zone taking advantage of the Cavaliers missed opportunity. The Lancers kept the ball on the ground between Roemell Garcia and Isaiah Todd as they challenged the Cavalier defense to stop them. The defense could not. With 1:25 to go in the third quarter the Lancers were now up 20-0.

4th Quarter Highlights

The Cavalier offense got nothing done on their next possession, went with the punt which was ultimately a squib kick but on that kick Manchester was penalized for running into the kicker. With the Cavaliers facing 4th & 5, the penalty against Manchester extended the Cavaliers drive. Charlie Ver Beek in 2 plays had 17 yards and Tyler Lee caught a pass for 13 yards as Clover Hill began to develop rhythm on offense. A false start call against Clover Hill put a dent in the drive but a Damir Whitaker sack of Reece Hamilton on fourth down killed the drive. Manchester was moving the ball down the field, Cody Shelton was in at quarterback for the Lancers and on 4th & 7 with the ball at the Clover Hill 44, Shelton was intercepted by Kendall Cross. On the very first play Reece Hamilton hit Jaden Johnson with a 41-yard pass for Clover Hill's first score of the night. With 6:16 to go in the game, Clover Hill trailed 20-7. It was not over yet. It would be over however two minutes later when Roemell Garcia score his first and only touchdown of the night from 35 yards out on 1st & 10. With that scored it was 27-7 with 4:01 to go. Cavalier would get the ball back, they would put together a long, sustained drive and have their chances at the end for another score. With the ball at the 23 of Manchester, Hamilton's pass fell incomplete. A direct snap to Jaden Jennings netted the Cavaliers 4 yards to the 19 and on 4th & 4 the Cavaliers tossed one into the end zone but it would fall incomplete. A turnover on downs, Manchester would take a knee and secure the win.

Manchester Lancers 27, Clover Hill Cavaliers 7 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 9:21(1Q) 1-yard run from Isaiah Todd. Mason Domazos PAT blocked. Manchester 6-0 7:00(2Q) 12-yard run from Quantez Christian. Mason Domazos PAT. Manchester 13-0 1:25(3Q) 6-yard run from Isaiah Todd. Mason Domazos PAT. Manchester 20-0 6:29(4Q) 41-yard pass to Jaden Johnson from Reece Hamilton. Jon Michael Elliott PAT. Manchester 20-7 4:01(4Q) 35-yard run from Roemell Garcia. Mason Domazos PAT. Manchester 27-7

Players of the Game

Normally we go offense but not on this night. This was a defensive battle of wills for much of the game. Senior linebacker Patrick Watson of Manchester set the tone early for for the Lancers defense with an interception of KJ Patterson to begin the game. Watson followed that up with 8 total tackles on the night. Add that to the 11 tackles he had coming into the game and you have 19 tackles thru the first 3 games of the season. On the Cavalier side... yes, they gave up 27 points Manchester but that defense played tough throughout. Senior linebacker Dalton Collins was a beast with 8 total tackles in the game, 6 in the first half alone! Add that to his 30 tackles coming in and you have 38 tackles thru the first 3 games of the season.