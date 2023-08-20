Over the last decade the Manchester Lances have evolved from a team that was always outside looking in come playoff time to a team that is a state champion and perennial contender. This season the Lancers might have their best team since winning it all in 2018 but the road won't be easy, it never is.

Coming into this season we have the Lancers ranked #3 in our Richmond Region Preseason Top 10 just behind #1 Highland Springs & #2 Dinwiddie.