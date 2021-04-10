VirginiaPreps - Manchester Ends Hermitage Season 49-28

Storms rolled into the area Friday evening pushing many games to Saturday, except for this matchup of Hermitage and Manchester. Mother Nature tried to get in the way of this one but neither team was willing to concede defeat to her or one another. A game slated to start at 7 did not start on time due to lightening in the area. One quarter in the books and he game was delayed again. Those who hung around were not disappointed to say the least... unless you were a fan of the Panthers. Manchester jumped out to a 21-0 lead, two scores off of good field position from Panther turnovers. The Lancer defense was upstaging the offense early but they could not keep it up all night long. Eventually Cody Shelton stole the show 5 touchdowns, 4 in the first half alone! A high-powered offense took advantage of Panther turnovers and scorched a defense that had help opponents to single digits in 5 of their 6 games and had given up no more than 20 points in a single game! In the second half with the Lancers up big Manchester turned to the run game to eat up clock and keep the ball out of the Panthers hands, Junior Ramon Brown churned out 2 touchdowns and 181 yards on the ground. In this second half too, the Panthers established their run game... finally. Nigel James scored 3 of his 4 touchdowns in the second half on his way to 292 yards rushing. As hard as Hermitage fought to get back into this game, they could not overcome that 21 point lead the Panthers spotted Manchester in the first quarter. Every time Hermitage scored, Manchester had an answer. The closest the Panthers got was 2 touchdowns early in the fourth quarter but a little more than a minute later the Lancers were answering with another score. Cam Sturdifen who was on the receiving end of 3 Shelton TD passes put this game to bed with an interception in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

1st Quarter Highlights

The Hermitage defense did their thing early on holding the Lancers to two 3 & outs but the Panther offense was unable to build on what the defense did early. A holding penalty stalled Hermitage's first possession and they Panthers could not convert on fourth down. On the next Panther possession, QB Brock Schaeffer fumbled. With a short field to work with, it took just one play for Cody Shelton to throw his first touchdown of the night. Penalties hurt Hermitage all night as another holding call on Hermitage stalled their third possession of the night.

2nd Quarter Highlights

After another Shelton touchdown pass to open the second quarter, the Panthers bad luck continued when Jaylen Burton on the ensuing kick return fumbled after Anthony Brunelli laid the hit to jar the ball loose. The Lancers came up with the recovery and Cody Shelton hit Ryan Heck for their second touchdown of the night together.

Shelton and heck do it again with 35 yard strike. @lancer_footbal up 21-0 on undefeated Hermitage! #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/3kMdk792xe — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) April 10, 2021

After a long wait for this one to resume because of storms rolling through the teams came back out on the field and Hermitage finally got something going on offense. The Hermitage offense has centered around Nigel James so it was no surprise that he would dominate this drive ultimately finding the end zone and ending the Manchester shutout. Manchester had an answer for every Panther score as Shelton and Cam Sturdifen hooked up for their second touchdown of the night. The Lancer defense was holding their own against Hermitage forcing the Panthers to a 4 & out. The Lancers would go into the half up 28-7.

2nd td pass from @Cody_2_2023 to @camsturdifen9 has Lancers up by 3 TDs again. 28 is the most anyone has put on Hermitage this season. #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/t1JK2z8RPM — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) April 10, 2021

3rd Quarter Highlights

Penalties hurt both teams on this night, the two combined for 24 and while Manchester was called for more, the Panther penalties hurt more as they could never seem to overcome. On the first drive of the second half the Panthers went 3 & out as another penalty stalled their drive. The two teams engaged in a firefight in this third quarter with touchdown after touchdown... Cody Shelton threw his 5th TD of the night to Cam Sturidfen on a 4 play, 68 yard drive for their third of the night together and Ramon Brown scored his first of the night on 3 play, 68 yard drive as the Lancers leaned on the run game in the second half.



Meanwhile Nigel James was scoring twice looking to fuel the Panthers to a comeback but with Manchester continuing to score, it was not easy.

@NigelJamesJr1 3rd TD of the night has them within 2TDs of the Lancers. 10:21 to go @lancer_footbal leads 42-28. #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/DQ8i5CV03x — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) April 10, 2021

4th Quarter Highlights

Nigel James scored his fourth touchdown of the night to open the fourth quarter when he scored from 24 yards out. Wouldn't you know Ramon Brown and the Lancers had an answer for that with a 54 yard run after the Panthers were flagged for offsides.

@Ramon_x7 with a 54yd td run and his 2nd TD of the night. @lancer_footbal leads 49-28, 9:08 to go. #VirginiaPreps pic.twitter.com/MvYyNogB7f — Danny Lewis (@CRF4Dan) April 10, 2021

Hermitage continued to try to keep up with the Lancers but on two runs Nigel James was only able to come up with 1 yard. Neither Jaylen Burton nor Brock Schaeffer, however, could get a much needed first down for the Panthers and they turned it over on downs. Manchester fared no better with two false start calls against them forcing them to a 3 & out. Panthers down 49-28 needed a quick score with time running out. The Panthers were able to convert on fourth down this time around but on the very next play Jaylen Burton was intercepted by Cam Sturdifen who had three touchdowns on offense and now an interception. With 1:31 to go in the game, the Lancers had sealed the win.

Manchester 49, Hermitage 28 - Scoring Summary Play Score Time Cody Shelton 18-yard pass to Ryan Heck. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 7-0 4:47(1Q) Cody Shelton 24-yard pass to Cam Sturdifen. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 14-0 11:41(2Q) Cody Shelton 35-yard pass to Ryan Heck. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 21-0 11:25(2Q) Nigel James 7-yard run. Nasir Shamsid-deen PAT. Manchester 21-7 7:13(2Q) Cody Shelton 9-yard pass to Cam Sturdifen. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 28-7 1:45(2Q) Cody Shelton 61-yard pass to Cam Sturdifen. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 35-7 7:52(3Q) Nigel James 32-yard run. Nasir Shamsid-deen PAT. Manchester 35-14 5:02(3Q) Ramon Brown 33-yard run. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 42-14 3:36(3Q) Nigel James 71-yard run. Nasir Shamsid-deen PAT. Manchester 42-21 1:27(3Q) Nigel James 24-yard run. Nasir Shamsid-deen PAT. Manchester 42-28 10:21(4Q) Ramon Brown 54-yard run. Ryan Endries PAT. Manchester 49-28 9:08(4Q)

Players of the Game

So this week I'm going to give props to three players First there is Cody Shelton who we profiled before the season began. Big things were expected from him this season and in the first game of the season, I saw an inexperienced QB making his first varsity start. In 6 games he has come a long way as he was phenomenal last night throwing for 267 yards, completing 11 of his 15 passes, no interceptions and 5 touchdowns! Then there is Cam Sturdifen who benefitted from Shelton's big game with 140 yards receiving on just 4 catches and scoring on three of them! Cam also had the interception in the fourth quarter that sealed this game. Then there is Nigel James who overcame a rough first quarter to rush for 292 yards with an average of 10 yards per carry and scored all Panther touchdowns. A premature ending for his senior season but given where the Panthers were his sophomore season, he and he Panthers have come a long way.

Extra Points