Malachi Madison is a Hokie!

The 6-3, 290-pounder out of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale picked the Orange and Maroon in a ceremony at his high school this afternoon.

No. 23 is in! After a long gap between commitments, Virginia Tech has added a commitment from defensive lineman Malachi Madison.

A three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Virginia, Madison is listed as a strongside defensive end, but is expected to bulk up and play defensive tackle in Blacksburg. His commitment doesn't directly impact the Hokies' team recruiting rankings since only the top 20 pledges in each class count toward that number, and he's in a many-way tie with a 5.5 rating sneaking into that top 20.

He picked the Hokies over Mississippi State and Central Florida. For a time, it was unclear whether VT would have room for him in the group, but a rekindled recruiting effort saw the coaching staff close the deal, particularly after a strong unofficial visit to campus last weekend.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Madison's commitment.