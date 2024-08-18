Madison Relies on Defense for State Run
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
James Madison (Vienna, VA)Region – 6D (Concorde District)Mascot - WarhawksCoach – Justin Counts2023 Record – 12-2 (lost to Freedom-Woodbridge 55-14 in Class 6 Semifinal)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news