Mace Returns to Coach Ocean Lakes Basketball Program
Nic Mace is returning as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach. The position is one he's familiar with, having served in that role for two seasons before stepping down in April of 2016, citing a move into a Civil Service position at NAS Oceana as a better opportunity for his family at the time.
When it was announced following the 2017-18 campaign that Barry Fordham would not return for a third season, Mace decided he's been away from the sidelines long enough.
"I am extremely excited to be returning to Ocean Lakes. It is a tremendous school with an excellent administration, great coaches, and quality kids. There is really so much potential with this basketball program. It needs stability in terms of coaching, team culture, and player development. With those things in place, I believe this program can make great strides moving forward," Mace told VirginiaPreps.com.
"Words cannot describe how much I have missed coaching these past two seasons. There was definitely a huge void in my life after I stepped away. It was especially difficult knowing that we were finally in place where we had played some very competitive games with the better teams in our conference and we were not able to finish what we had started to build. My intentions were always to come back to coaching when the time was right. I am incredibly grateful to have this opportunity at Ocean Lakes."
Under Fordham - who played College Basketball at Michigan State from 1983-87 - the Dolphins went just 5-39 overall the past two seasons. That included 1-21 this past year with the lone victory coming over Bayside, which also finished 1-21 and notched its only win over Ocean Lakes. This will be the fifth coaching switch in seven seasons for the Dolphins in boys basketball.
Ocean Lakes hasn't had a winning season since finishing 15-9 overall in 2009-10 under Mike Head. Ironically enough, Head had two terms leading the Ocean Lakes boys basketball program, in addition to coaching the girls in between. His second term was more successful than his first, compiling 89 of his 398 career coaching victories over eight seasons. That was highlighted by the school's lone Beach District Tournament Championship in 2005-06.
Mace, who turned 30 back on March 24th, is hoping for a similar type of turnaround in his second go-around with the Dolphins.
"The most important thing I learned from my first term as a Head Cach was the importance of developing an identity as a team. If you look at Kellam, Cox, Landstown, Green Run, and the other top programs in our area, it is clear they each have an identity and a system in place that they can hang their hat on. Ocean Lakes has to establish that if we want to be competitive," remarked Mace, who came to Virginia from Bloomfield, Missouri and attended Old Dominion University.
Getting to the postseason would be the optimum goal for the Dolphins. But for Mace, it begins with showing improvement, even if that means subtle. Making a meteroic jump in a Beach District which features seven schools that have coaches who have been where they currently are for over a decade will be a tall task.
"Fans of our program can expect to see a team on the court that takes a lot of pride in wearing an Ocean Lakes uniform. The team has done a really good job of competing in the Kellam Spring League and that credit goes to, Shaquan Cook, our junior varsity head coach. He has done an amazing job of holding this program together while the varsity position was vacant. I am really looking forward to working closely with him as we build this program," Mace noted.
"We expect to play a style of basketball that involves a lot of ball movement and values each possession on the offensive end. Defensively, we are still establishing the basics and building our foundation. This team is hungry for success and will play with a lot of energy moving forward. We have a long way to go. We have to stay focused on the process and the results will come."
