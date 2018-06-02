Nic Mace is returning as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach. The position is one he's familiar with, having served in that role for two seasons before stepping down in April of 2016, citing a move into a Civil Service position at NAS Oceana as a better opportunity for his family at the time.

When it was announced following the 2017-18 campaign that Barry Fordham would not return for a third season, Mace decided he's been away from the sidelines long enough.

"I am extremely excited to be returning to Ocean Lakes. It is a tremendous school with an excellent administration, great coaches, and quality kids. There is really so much potential with this basketball program. It needs stability in terms of coaching, team culture, and player development. With those things in place, I believe this program can make great strides moving forward," Mace told VirginiaPreps.com.

"Words cannot describe how much I have missed coaching these past two seasons. There was definitely a huge void in my life after I stepped away. It was especially difficult knowing that we were finally in place where we had played some very competitive games with the better teams in our conference and we were not able to finish what we had started to build. My intentions were always to come back to coaching when the time was right. I am incredibly grateful to have this opportunity at Ocean Lakes."

Under Fordham - who played College Basketball at Michigan State from 1983-87 - the Dolphins went just 5-39 overall the past two seasons. That included 1-21 this past year with the lone victory coming over Bayside, which also finished 1-21 and notched its only win over Ocean Lakes. This will be the fifth coaching switch in seven seasons for the Dolphins in boys basketball.



