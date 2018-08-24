Louisa may have lost a handful of very talented players from last season’s team that went 14-1 and lost in the Class 4 state title game, but if the Lions were expected to see a drop-off this year, no one told them that.

Rob Allinder went 11-for-14 passing with 143 yards and three touchdowns, and Kalup Shelton rushed 13 times for 169 yards and a score as the visiting Lions thrashed Courtland 35-0 in a season-opening battle of Region 4B rivals Friday night.

“Rob [Allinder] and Kalup [Shelton] really stepped up big for us tonight,” new Louisa head coach Will Patrick said. “Because of those guys, we were able to move the ball and make a few big plays on the outside.”

A senior who transferred to Louisa last year from Broward County, Florida, Allinder displayed a dimension that Louisa’s opponents haven’t seen much of in the past—an ability to throw the ball effectively on a consistent basis. He went 9-for-10 in the first half, with his two biggest completions coming on the final two plays of the second quarter.

With Louisa having driven the ball to the Courtland 46-yard-line and less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Allinder lifted a perfectly-thrown ball down the right sideline that 6-foot-7 receiver Mark Carter leapt and came down with at the 20. On the following play, Allinder found Noah Robinson between the numbers for a 20-yard touchdown that gave the Lions a 14-0 lead and all the momentum.

[Allinder] threw a great dime to [Robinson] there,” said the charismatic Patrick. “That was a big momentum-getter right there.”

At that point, all Louisa needed was an effective running game to finish the Cougars off. Shelton provided that in spades.

After carrying the ball seven times for 49 yards in the first half, the sophomore back toted it five times for 56 yards on the Lions’ second drive of the second half, capping the 80-yard march with a three-yard score that made it 21-0.

Shelton put an exclamation point on his performance on his final carry of the game, ripping off a 64-yard run that took Louisa from its own 7 to the Courtland 29. It would set-up the Lions’ final touchdown of the night.

On the other side of the ball, the Louisa defense was its typical stout self. Facing a 1,600-yard rusher from a season ago in Courtland’s Zin White, the Lions suffocated him to the tune of just 24 yards on 18 carries. As a whole, they held the Cougars to 106 yards of total offense.

“We’re going to be good this year,” Patrick said of his defense. “We’re very young—we only have three seniors starting for us. One of them (Penn State commit Brandon Smith) is very special and everyone knows him, but we’ve got a lot of kids that can play football.”