News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Long standing relationship leads to an offer from Pitt for '21 LB

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt extended an offer to 2021 Virginia Beach (Va) Linebacker Isaiah Henderson back in April of this year. The relationship with Pitt may be new, but not between Henderson and his main recruiter, C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}