On the heels of a pledge from his teammate Trey Rucker, Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School 2019 three-star running back Jordan Houston became the second commitment in as many days for Maryland July 30.

The Terps have been in hot pursuit of the 5-foot-9, 175-pound all-purpose back, who chose Maryland over fellow finalists Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Houston appreciated the fact that head coach D.J. Durkin, his area recruiter Chris Beatty and the rest of the Terps staff made him their top priority at running back for the 2019 class, something that may have tipped the scales in his recruitment.

“You want to go to a school that prioritizes you but you also want to go to the school that’s the best fit for you,” Houston told TSR earlier this summer. “But it plays a big role. If you’re the top guy on their board then that’s a big plus for that school.”

A local product, Houston cited current Terps such as Kameron Blount, Austin Fontaine, Vincent Flythe, Anthony McFarland, and Lorenzo Harrison as some of his closest friends on the team. And getting a chance to play for the hometown school with them was an option Houston couldn’t turn down.

“Another thing is that I live in Maryland and I’m from Maryland so I actually know a lot the kids on that team from growing up with them,” Houston said. “I know of a lot of the kids in the 2019 class that are already committed too. Playing with the kids you grew up with is fun, so it’s a great opportunity.”

Houston becomes the 10th pledge to Maryland’s 2019 class and first running back to join the group.