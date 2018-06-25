Maryland was initially drawn to Flint Hill School (Fairfax, Va.) because of 2019 three-star running back target Jordan Houston, but one of Houston’s teammates at another position of need for the Terps has caught the coaching staff’s eye as well.

Trey Rucker is also a 2019 three-star, playing safety for Flint Hill School. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has great size for his position and camped in College Park June 21, where he got to show off his skill set for the Terps staff and picked up an offer from Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin.