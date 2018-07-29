“I was pretty excited because Maryland was a school I was looking at and wanted to get an offer from,” Rucker told TSR after receiving a scholarship from the Terps.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder chose Maryland over other suitors such as Wake Forest, Purdue, Temple, and Indiana.

Maryland picked up a fourth defensive back for its 2019 class July 29 with a commitment from Fairfax (Va.) Flint Hill School three-star safety Trey Rucker, who picked up an offer from the Terps while camping in College Park June 21 and didn’t take long to pledge to his hometown school.

Rucker’s main recruiter at Maryland was wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, but he has also built a strong bond with Terps defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and safeties coach Chuck Heater.

“I talked to [Coach Aazaar] at the camp and we talked after the camp also on the phone, so that was pretty cool,” Rucker said. “He said he really liked what he saw and he’s really looking forward to working with me if I come to Maryland.

“I met with [Heater] one-on-one after the 7-on-7 competition [in June]. He worked me out and then took me into his office and we had a little chat. I really like him as a coach because of all his experience. He knows what he’s talking about and he knows what it takes to win.”

Rucker also cited relationships with several fellow DMV prospects who are currently playing for or committed to Maryland as major factors in his decision.

Now that he is committed to the Terps, Rucker will shift his focus to getting his current teammate and Maryland 2019 running back target Jordan Houston onboard.

“[Houston and I] talk about playing together sometimes but we just told each other that we gotta choose whatever school is the best fit,” Rucker said.

Rucker becomes the ninth overall commit in the Terps’ 2019 class and the fourth defensive back, joining four-star Tayvion Land, three-star Lavonte Gater and two-star Deonte Banks. Rivals ranks Rucker as the No. 25 overall prospect in the state of Virginia.