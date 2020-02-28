Region 5A Boys Semis: #2 Green Run (20-3) vs. #6 Princess Anne (16-7):

FINAL in Region 5A Hoops Semis at the Norfolk Scope - Green Run 61, Princess Anne 51. Stallions put the exclamation point on the victory with a dunk from Karree Smith.



Back-to-back State Tournament trips for Kenneth Harris and his Stallions, who'll face Norview on Monday at 8. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

1:24 to go - Green Run 57, Princess Anne 46. Cavs get a steal, lay-up and call a quick time-out.



2:11 to play - Green Run 57, Princess Anne 43. Azaiyah Roberts fouls out (7 points, 5 rebounds). — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

3:28 to go - Green Run 53, Princess Anne 39. Cavs feel they got hosed on a 50/50 ball. But they need some 3's and magic to rally.





5:57 to play - Green Run 45, Princess Anne 27. Jacob Cooper finds Elijah Kennedy in the corner for 3. Stallions have their largest lead. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

6:37 to go - Green Run 40, Princess Anne 24. Stallions starting to pull away in this low-scoring battle.



Jacob Cooper had eight of his 12 points in that third period. I mentioned that Coach Young winced next to me as Green Run punched its ticket to the State Tournament for the first time in 35 years last February when Ashley James - now at Hargrave Military Academy and headed to Missouri State to play his College Hoops - hit a buzzer-beater for the Stallions from half-court against Young's Warriors of Nansemond River.



End 3rdQ - Green Run 34, Princess Anne 24. Jacob Cooper gets the roll at the buzzer (oops, can't say buzzer-beater... Ed Young just winced next to me). — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

4:42 left 3rdQ - Green Run 26, Princess Anne 20. Stallions burn a time-out after Kurij Harrell's pull-up jumper. Coach Kenneth Harris is playing his bench more than usual, even inserting seldom-used center Marcus Johnson once junior George Wilson - a highly regarded football prospect - picked up his third foul. Princess Anne is in a rut offensively and Green Run's guards of Jacob Cooper and Elijah Kennedy, both First Team All-Beach selections, are starting to get it going on their attacks to the cup.



Region 5A Semis at the HALF - Green Run 20, Princess Anne 15. Winner gets a date with Norview on Monday night in the regional title game. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Both teams are using their benches more than Norview did in the previous contest. The Pilots await the winner and right now Green Run leads Princess Anne 18-14 with under two minutes till half-time. Ironically enough, PA has more three-point field goals (3) than two-point baskets (2). Green run is just 1-of-5 from behind the arc, and compounding matters even more is the fact that their guards - Jacob Cooper and Elijah Kennedy - have been unable to get in the paint consistently.



End 1stQ in Region 5A Semis - Green Run 10, Princess Anne 6.



Four different Stallions have scored, while Kayne Clary has all 6 points for PA on a pair of 3's. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Princess Anne Head Coach Corey Coffer, who led the Cavaliers to a seeded upset of defending State Champ Maury in the quarterfinals, is in his fourth year at the helm of the Cavs. He used to be an assistant under Kenneth Harris at Green Run and these two know each other's style of play like the back of their hands. The Cavs are fresh off their first regional playoff win since 1999. After the sluggish start, they have settled in a tad and only trail by two in the final minute of the opening quarter.



4:29 to go 1stQ - Green Run 8, Princess Anne 3. George Wilson with an early basket plus-1 for the Stallions. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Green Run looks to be the team that thrives more in transition in this one, a key to their win over Princess Anne just a little more than a week ago at home on Senior Night.



Region 5A Boys Semis: #1 Norview (24-2; 21-2) vs. #5 Kecoughtan (17-6):

Let's get to some final numbers from this Norview win over Kecoughtan before Green Run / Princess Anne tip it off...



Final Stats for Kecoughtan - Amarion Wilson 14Pts. 6-9FG, 8Reb. Jaylin Davis 14Pts. 6-8FT, 5Ast. 4Reb. DeJuan Campbell 13Pts. 7Reb. 3Ast. 2Stl.



Warriors - 23-66FG, 3-17 3's, 10-18FT, 37Reb. (22Off.), 12Ast. 12TO's, 6Blk. 6Stl. https://t.co/lku0JO6IP0 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Final Stats for Norview - Jasiya Stevenson 27Pts. (CH), 8-11FG, 7-7 3's, 4-6FT, 2Ast. 2Stl. Jamaal Madison 18Pts. 7-8FT, 3Stl. Jahn Hines 13Pts. 4-6FT, 10Reb. 5Ast. 3Blk. Jaylani Darden 12Pts. 11Reb. 5Ast.



Pilots - 26-57FG, 9-15 3's, 15-20FT, 35Reb. 15Ast. 10TO's, 6Blk. 7Stl. https://t.co/lku0JO6IP0 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Norview wins and the top ranked team in the state for much of the year in Class 5 is looking like it if you ask me.



FINAL in Region 5A Hoops Semis at the Norfolk Scope - Norview 76, Kecoughtan 59. Pilots headed to the State Tournament for the first time since 2016.



They'll be playing the Green Run/Princess Anne winner in Monday night's Region 5A Championship at Scope. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Folks, Kecoughtan has a great chance to get back. Only two of their regulars - Jaylin Davis and Jeremiah Foster - are seniors. A lot of talent returns for Willie Gause's Warriors.



52 seconds left - Norview 70, Kecoughtan 57.



Warriors senior guard Jaylin Davis fouls out with 14 points, 6-of-8 from the foul line.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Kecoughtan cuts the Norview lead to 68-57 with 1:15 to play on a three-pointer from Jaylin Davis. With Jaylani Darden fouling out, the Pilots were forced to go to their bench for pretty much the first time all game and sophomore guard Jameel Johnson made the first attempt for a Norview reserve to give them some breathing room. The Pilots are closing in on their first State Tournament appearance since 2016 when they fell to Potomac in the quarterfinals. The year before that in 2015, they fell to Henrico in the title game. They had heart-breaking losses the past two years in the semifinals here at Scope to eventual State Champ Maury in a controversial ending in 2019 and to eighth-seeded Cinderella darling Salem of Virginia Beach during 2018.



2:50 to go - Norview 62, Kecoughtan 51. Jaylani Darden fouls out for the Pilots with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

There's no denying who the Player of the Game is from this one. Which is ironic in some ways because if you did the All-Region 5A voting tomorrow - you'd get probably five other players in Norview's Jalyani Darden, Jamaal Madison and Jahn Hines mentioned as well as Kecoughtan's backcourt duo of DeJuan Campbell and Jaylin Davis mentioned before Pilots senior guard Jasiya Stevenson. The super x-factor this evening for sure.



3:27 to play - Norview 60, Kecoughtan 50. A big 3 moments ago from Jasiya Stevenson. The 5'11" senior guard for the Pilots has been scorching the nets all night; a perfect 7-of-7. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

Kecoughtan senior guard Jaylin Davis, a 1st Team All-Peninsula District performer, heads to the line to try to cut into the Norview lead of 55-45 with 4:50 to go. He makes both. The Warriors might go to some type of full-court pressure now.



A much-needed 3-point play from the PG Jamaal Madison pushes the Norview lead back to double-figures at 55-43 vs. Kecoughtan in the Region 5A Semis. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

7:05 to play - Norview 52, Kecoughtan 43. Jaylin Davis of Kecoughtan with a 3-point play. Norview's lead that was as many as 20 is down to single-digits. For some reason, Norview is going into stall mode a bit too early and it might cost them if they aren't careful.



End 3rdQ in Region 5A Hoops Semis at Scope - Norview 52, Kecoughtan 40. Warriors outscored the Pilots 17-14 in that 3rd period, but Norview still in front as they are 8-of-13 from behind the arc. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 29, 2020

If Kecoughtan can get to the foul line in this fourth quarter and Norview cools off from deep, then things might get close down the stretch. However, my Saturday morning co-host on ESPN Radio - Coach Ed Young - tells me that he'll buy both me AND Kecoughtan Head Coach Willie Gause a steak if they rally to win this one. He thinks it's over and Norview is moving on to the State Tournament.



2:23 to go 3rdQ - Norview 50, Kecoughtan 34. Pilots are sharing the ball extremely well and they've kept Kecoughtan off the foul line - just 1-of-4 for the Warriors from the stripe tonight. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Kecoughtan has cut the Norview lead that was once 20 to 12 at 52-40 with 47.4 seconds left in the third quarter following a three-point make from sophomore point guard DeJuan Campbell. A season ago as a freshman, Campbell led the Peninsula District in scoring. The Warriors were so effective on Tuesday night at Norview in the regional quarterfinals against Indian River of getting to the foul line. Tonight they've not been nearly as effective of doing so and a big reason why would be the Norview defense. Furthermore, the Pilots have shot lights out on offense.



For Kecoughtan at the break - DeJuan Campbell, Amarion Wilson & David Anderson 4Pts. apiece. Jaylin Davis 3Pts. 1-4 3's, 4Ast.



Warriors - 11-31FG, 1-6 3's, 0-3FT, 15reb. 8Ast. 5 turnovers, 3 steals. https://t.co/FJruXzs1Cl — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

For Norview at the break - Jasiya Stevenson 20Pts. 7-8FG, 6-6 3's. Jahn Hines 7Pts. 6Reb. 3Blk. Jaylani Darden 6Pts. 6Reb. 5Ast. Jamaal Madison 5Pts. 2Stl.



Pilots - 14-28FG, 8-12 3's, 2-4FT, 19Reb. 9Ast. 5 turnovers, 4 steals. https://t.co/FJruXzs1Cl — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Norview Head Coach Ricardo Foster could not ask for his team to shoot the basketball any better than they are. You connect on 67% from long range with that many makes, you're likely moving on to the next round. Just imagine that in my best Hubie Brown voice.

1:52 to go 2ndQ - Norview 36, Kecoughtan 19. It's the Jasiya Stevenson show as he's 6-of-6 from three-point land. Shooting it at the Scope like he's in his own backyard.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Norview is catching fire from 3 -- a pair from Jasiya Stevenson as well as one from Jahn Hines. Kecoughtan trails it by eight late in the opening stanza. Now make that Norview up 26-13 with 6:20 to go in the second quarter. The Pilots switched to a zone look defensively and it really bothered Kecoughtan's half-court offense. It's now a 14-0 run for the Pilots dating back to the opening quarter.



End 1stQ in Region 5A Hoops Semis - Norview 21, Kecoughtan 13. Pilots close the quarter on a 9-0 run. Jasiya Stevenson has 9Pts. 3-3 on 3's. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

4:23 to go 1stQ - Kecoughtan 11, Norview 10. Back-and-forth start to this one. Amarion Wilson with a jam to start. Norview scored the next 5. Nip-and-tuck from that point. Norview though takes the lead courtesy of a Jahn Hines triple to make it 15-13. These two teams squared off in the regular season at Kecoughtan in the Howard White Classic. Norview won that early season matchup in December by a count of 65-51.



Final in Region 5A Girls Semis: #2 Norview 58, #3 Kempsville 46:

FINAL in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis at Scope - Norview 58, Kempsville 46.



Lady Pilots headed back to the State Tournament for the second time in three years under Jonathan Wilson.



Norview vs. Princess Anne on Monday at 6 PM at Scope for the Region 5A crown. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Norview Head Coach Jonathan Wilson was a bit displeased following the game as his team didn't quite put together a full performance. However, they have a chance to make him all smiles should they be able to knock off the dynasty that is Princess Anne on Monday night.



2:41 to play in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Norview 51, Kempsville 37. Hard to believe this was once 44-10. Cate Carlson found her groove late. She has all 14 of her points in the 2nd half.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Unfortunately for Kempsville, one of their prolific scorers found her touch late in Cate Carlson. One thing that has been a detriment in a way for Kempsville is a short bench with only three players in uniform on it compared to a Norview squad with at least six subs that they can use.



5:47 to play in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Norview 47, Kempsville 29. A 19-3 run for Kempsville since falling behind as many as 34 points. Darryl Moore's gals aren't throwing in the towel. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

With the way the bracket is now structured for the VHSL State Tournament, it's quite possible that Norview and Princess Anne could meet in the State Finals in addition to the regional title game. Now, Region 5B - with traditional power Highland Springs - along with the contenders in Region 5C and 5D might have something to say about that... but it is now at least a possibility unlike last year when teams from the same region were unable to face each other again in the State Finals, only the semifinal round.



End 3rdQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Norview 45, Kempsville 23.



A trio of 3's for Kempsville in that 3rd quarter after making none in the first half. But Norview remains comfortably in front.



LeAsia Foreman filling the stat sheet with 9 points, 5 assists, 5 steals. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

The good thing for Norview's Jonathan Wilson is he has so many different young ladies he can call on for production, whereas Kempsville relies heavily upon two or three different individuals to score. If you take one away, it reduces their chances to win greatly. Another confidence booster for Norview was a win over Lake Taylor, which won the Class 4 state title a year ago, on the road late in the regular season. They will get their crack at Princess Anne, barring a comeback for the ages, on Monday night. It might not be their only playoff encounter either.



All-Beach District First Team performer Cate Carlson of Kempsville scores her first basket on a 3 at the 3:54 mark of the 3rd quarter.



Norview still in command, up 44-13.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Even though Kempsville trails by a wide margin of 31 points at 41-10 with 5:45 to go in the third period. They haven't quit whatsoever. A couple of charges have been drawn by Aanayah Lambert and Makayle Goodman. But Kempsville has yet to make a three-pointer, and with the way Norview is bringing ball pressure, it's hard to imagine this one getting real close. Looks like we're headed for a Princess Anne - Norview meeting in the region title game for the second time in three years.



Your numbers at the break...



For Norview Girls at the break - Diamond Wiggins 10Pts. 2-2 3's, 5Reb. Jada Bryant 9Pts. 3-5 3's. LeAsia Foreman 7Pts. 4Ast. 4Stl. 3Reb.



Lady Pilots - 13-27FG, 5-9 3's, 6-16FT, 22 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 turnovers, 13 steals. https://t.co/2LVgtP1WqD — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

For Kempsville Girls at the break - Malia McCoy 8Pts. 3Reb.



Lady Chiefs - 3-26FG, 0-7 3's, 4-9FT, 20Reb. 1Ast. 14 turnovers, 3 steals. https://t.co/2LVgtP1WqD — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

The big story is that Cate Carlson, an All-Beach District First Team performer, has been held scoreless thus far. Jonathan Wilson has his Norview girls playing some tenacious, inspired defense through 16 minutes of action.



Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis at the HALF - Norview 37, Kempsville 10.



Norview closes the half with back-to-back 3's from freshman Diamond Wiggins. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

A strong surge to end the first half for Norview, which went on a 8-0 spurt the last two minutes and change of the half to further demoralize a Kempsville program that was hoping to take that next step and earn a spot in the State Tournament. Last year, Kempsville lost a close battle with Hampton in the regional semifinals. Back in 2018, it was Norview edging out Hampton in overtime to gain a State Playoff berth.



2:39 left in 2ndQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Norview 29, Kempsville 10. Lady Pilots have been in full control. Smothering defense keep Kempsville from having clean outside shooting looks. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Norview has a 25-8 lead on Kempsville with 4:40 till half-time. Coach Darryl Moore from Kempsville asks for a time-out. One of their top players - sophomore and First Team All-Beach District performer Cate Carlson - has yet to score. They'll need to get her on track to make up the deficit and help up 1000-point career scorer Malia McCoy on the perimeter.



End 1stQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Norview 19, Kempsville 4. Dominant first quarter of action from Jonathan Wilson's crew.



Kempsville held to 1-of-13 shooting from the field as Jada Bryant led Norview with 9 points on 3/4 shooting from deep. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Norview has not only been aggressive at the offensive end, but defensively they have come up with eight steals. three of them are by 5-foot-9 sophomore guard LeAsia Foreman. They've gotten Jada Bryant, their sophomore guard with a lot of promise, to spot up from deep and knock down outside shots. Her older brother, Joe, helped Lake Taylor win a State Championship and is now playing for one of the MEAC's top contenders in Norfolk State.



Final in Region 5A Girls Semis: #1 Princess Anne 70, #4 Salem-VB 39:

FINAL in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 70, Salem-VB 39.



By my count, Darnell Dozier is now 655-55 overall in his 25th season at the helm of PA. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

It's in the books and Princess Anne is marching on back to the State Tournament. They haven't missed the State Playoffs since the 2006-07 season, a year that Heritage beat them on their way to the Eastern Region Championship. Kim Rodgers, PA's top scorer who went on to Maryland, got hurt that year in the playoffs.



End 3rdQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 50, Salem-VB 21.



PA outscored Salem 26-4 in that period. The Lady have been suffocating on defense, forcing 35 turnovers with 16 in that 3rdQ alone.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

That looked more like the dominant Princess Anne powerhouse we've come to know over the years. Some love them. Some hate them. But one thing is for sure and you have to respect the job Darnell Dozier has done in building this program into one that never misses a beat and seems to annually be playing in the Siegel Center for the State Championship.



Jasha Clinton (the #Temple pledge for PA Girls) has turned it up in this 3rd quarter after a 1st half below her norm. She has 11 points, 3 assists and 3 steals in the quarter alone.



Salem trails 50-19 with 47 seconds left in the 3rdQ. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

PA's ability to speed teams up and play much faster than they are accustomed to with relentless defense is a big reason for their success. An absolute clinic in this quarter. Salem has had a fine season and there's nothing to be ashamed of, but the Lady Cavs are showing their sheer will, speed and athleticism that sometimes gets forgotten about. Aziaha James in particular is one of the most athletic players I've seen come through the PA program and they've had some great ones with WNBA player Elizabeth Williams (Duke), Kim Rodgers (Maryland), Gadiva Hubbard (Minnesota), Xaria Wiggins (Mississippi State), Shareese Grant (ODU) and many others.



Princess Anne Girls have opened the 2nd half looking like a different team - a 10-0 spurt and a couple of emphatic blocks from Aziaha James.



Salem trails 34-17 with 5:16 left in the 3rd period.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Stats at the Half... For PA Girls at the break - Aziaha James 9Pts. 4-6FG, 5Reb. Kendra Johnson 5Pts. Jasha Clinton 4Pts. 4Reb. Lady Cavs - 9-31FG, 1-9 3's, 5-7FT, 18Reb. (7Off.), 5Ast. 11 turnovers, 11 steals.



For Salem Girls at the break - Joscelyne Meyers 8Pts. 2-3 3's, 2Ast. Tinesha Gregory 4Pts. 12Reb. 4Blk. Lady Sun Devils - 7-23FG, 3-8 3's, 0-0FT, 20Reb. (5Off.), 19 turnovers, 7 steals.



Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis at the HALF - Princess Anne 24, Salem-VB 17.



More in the Blog on VaPreps here: https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

A few baskets off Salem turnovers has pushed the lead up to three possessions for Princess Anne at the break.



3:33 left in 2ndQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 21, Salem-VB 15.



PA led by Aziaha James with 7 points. But Salem's Tinesha Gregory has 8 rebounds already. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Coach Kevin Harris of Salem knows his team right there, hanging with the dynasty that is PA Girls. As Gregory gobbles another rebound, her ninth of the half with three minutes till the break, they have done a terrific job of keeping the Lady Cavs out of transition getting easy baskets. Right now though, a total of 15 Salem turnovers, some of which have been unforced, are keeping them from tying or even moving in front.



5:57 left 2ndQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops - Salem-VB 15, Princess Anne 15. Another 3 delivered by Joscelyne Meyers and Salem ties it on Tinesha Gregory's score in the paint.https://t.co/6cNoehkZ51 — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Uncharacteristically, Princess Anne has gotten sloppy with the basketball with eight turnovers. They haven't gotten their two main standouts - Jasha Clinton and Aziaha James - loose for a big spurt yet, although James did knock down a long jumper just inside the three-point line. A three-point play from senior Kendra Johnson gives PA a cushion. They lead Salem 20-15 with 4:09 till half-time.



End 1stQ in Region 5A Girls Hoops Semis - Princess Anne 13, Salem-VB 10.



PA - 5-11FG, 1-4 3's, 2-2FT. Jasha Clinton & Alexia Lindsey 4Pts. each.



SAL - 4-12FG, 2-4 3's, 0-0FT. Joscelyne Meyers 5Pts. — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) February 28, 2020

Princess Anne raced out to the quick lead of 8-2 on Salem as their trademark defense has been trapping and pressing all over the floor to give these ladies from Salem uncomfortable. But Salem answered thanks to Imani Felton, sinking a three-pointer to get within three at 8-5 midway through the opening stanza. Earlier this season, Salem had a half-time lead on PA before eventually succumbing and falling by double-figures. The Lady Cavaliers under longtime Head Coach Darnell Dozier, who'll be inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in the spring, have won six state titles in a row for a reason though. They have a talented 1-2 punch in the backcourt with senior Jasha Clinton, a Temple signee, and junior Aziaha James, who has more than 20 scholarship offers.

