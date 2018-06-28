Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 07:28:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Linebacker Tanner Addams joins the 2019 recruiting class

Ttyqwkbkjmhevtkz2v3s
LB Tanner Addams seen here with head coach Jeff Monken, joins the 2019 Army Black Knights recruiting class
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Linebacker Tanner Addams was on his unofficial back in April and following his time on campus, the 6-foot-2, 218 pounder told GoBlackKnights.com that he was very high on Army West Point.Fast forwar...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}