SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The University of Maryland’s legendary head coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell rose to his rightful place among the game’s greats as he was formally enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Friday.

Driesell’s legacy as one of the most innovative and influential coaches in the history of college basketball was immortalized at Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, the birthplace of basketball.

Driesell started the festivities Friday morning with over 100 family, friends, supporters and former players at a brunch at the Hall of Fame museum. Driesell’s players from Maryland, Davidson and JMU reminisced about their playing days under Driesell, while Athletic Director Damon Evans and Maryland basketball great Tom McMillen spoke to the room about Driesell’s lasting impact on the game of basketball and the lives he touched.

“You don’t get many opportunities like this in life where you get to be around a living legend and be a part of something so well deserved and long overdue,” said Evans. “We’re so fortunate at the University of Maryland to have someone like Coach Driesell as part of our history and tradition and to let us know what it means to be successful at the highest level. What is so evident is the number of lives that he has touched and the lives he has changed throughout the years. I just want to say congratulations coach, we are forever proud of you.”

“People will never remember that it took [Coach Driesell] 15 years to get into the Hall of Fame,” said McMillen. “What they will remember is the reasons why he got it in to the Hall of Fame. The thing that I’m most proud of with Lefty is he was willing to stand up for what he believed in when it was not easy. He brought Mike Maloy to Davidson as its first black player in 1966 and brought on George Ravling as the first black coach in the ACC. Those qualities really defined him. He believed in social justice and believed that everybody deserves a chance. In your 41 years as a coach you’ve demonstrated leadership, humanity and so many great qualities – but most of all it was what you believed in with your players.”

The left-hander finally graced the stage at Springfield Symphony Hall Friday evening, taking an enthusiastic crowd filled with basketball royalty through his journey in the game. Coach Driesell’s notorious charm and quick wit was on full display, as he repeatedly prompted thunderous laughter from the audience throughout his speech. Driesell referred to his wife as the “greatest recruit I’ve ever had” and thanked all of his players, coaches and supporters that helped him along the way.

“I’m so happy to be here, this is probably the happiest day of my life… I’m really happy to accept this honor from the Hall of Fame, it’s something I’ve prayed about for a long time…basketball has been great to me, and for me to get into this Hall of Fame is unbelievable.”

Driesell joined Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tina Thompson, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Ora Mae Washington, Rod Thorn, Rick Welts and Katie Smith in the Naismith Class of 2018 enshrinement.