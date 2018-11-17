MINERAL—Blake Leake only had one thing on his mind with his Eastern View football team trailing host Louisa 14-13 late in Friday night’s Region 4B semifinal game.

“Just catch the ball,” Leake said. “All I could think when I saw the ball in the air was just to make sure I caught it.”

Leake caught the ball. He then eluded two Louisa defenders and raced to the end zone to complete a miraculous 58-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Lowry with 4.4 seconds left in the game, giving the visiting Cyclones a 19-14 victory over the Lions.

“After [I caught the ball], I was just running as fast as I could,” Leake said. “And I kept running. It was unbelievable.”

Lowry, who rolled to his left trying to evade the Louisa pass rush and keep the play—and the game—alive, said he knew time was running out and he just wanted to give his teammate the opportunity to make a play.

“I knew that if I took a sack our season was over,” he said. “I wanted to give a playmaker a chance to make a play for us, and after Blake came down with it and did what he did, it didn’t feel real. It still doesn’t.”



Lowry’s pass was tipped by two different Louisa defenders before Leake snatched it out of the air and made his dash to paydirt.

“Dumb luck,” Louisa coach Will Patrick said of the play. “I don’t know what else to call it but that.”

Louisa had taken a 14-7 lead with 9:50 remaining in the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jarett Hunter. Hunter set-up the scoring opportunity by intercepting a Lowry pass on the first play of the quarter and returning it to the Eastern View 7-yard line.



Lowry (7-of-17 passing, 96 yards) started the second half 0-for-5 passing with the interception, and he admitted those struggles were weighing heavy on his mind before the game-winning drive.



“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about [the passing game miscues],” he said. “But I just told myself that I could make a big throw when we needed it, so I hung in there.”



Friday night’s game between the two regional heavyweights was billed as a game of the year candidate by members of the media and fans, and it did not disappoint.

On the game’s opening drive, Eastern View linebacker Zach Brown intercepted a Rob Allinder pass at the Louisa 3-yard line, giving the Cyclones an early boost. Lowry dove into the end zone on the next play, putting Eastern View up 7-0 just 1:32 into the contest.



Louisa responded later in the quarter, putting together a five-play, 74-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 7. Hunter’s 63-yard jaunt on a third-down play set-up Kalup Shelton’s game-tying 3-yard scoring run.



The game remained deadlocked until Hunter’s touchdown gave the Lions their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.



Behind by a touchdown, Eastern View got a pick-me-up from running back Tre Holmes, who burst up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown on the Cyclones’ next drive.

Held to just 16 yards rushing in the first half by the Louisa defense, Holmes racked up 120 second-half yards on his way to a game-high 136 yards.



Eastern View started at its own 9-yard line on the game-winning drive. With 1:30 remaining and just one time out, the Cyclones were able to pick up a pair of first downs thanks to three carries for 23 yards by Holmes, setting the stage for Leake’s heroics.



“I can’t put into words how proud I am of these kids right now,” Eastern View coach Greg Hatfield said. “What they did out there, that was the definition of not quitting. What a game.”



Eastern View (12-0) limited Louisa (11-1) to just 210 yards of offense on the night, with 184 of that coming in the first half. Hunter ran for 81 of his team-high 86 yards in the first half.



Eastern View will travel to Dinwiddie (11-1), a 38-32 winner over Monacan in Friday’s other semifinal, for next week’s Region 4B championship game. The two teams squared off in the regional semifinals last season, with Dinwiddie eking out a 40-37 victory.