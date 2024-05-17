Last week, Virginia picked up its 13th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class as in-state three-star wide receiver Dillon Newton-Short announced his commitment to the program.

The decision came a little over a week after Newton-Short received an offer from the program that he had long been hoping for. He chose the Cavaliers over notable offers from Duke, James Madison, Liberty, Maryland, and Pittsburgh.

"UVa has a great family environment," Newton-Short told CavsCorner when asked what about the program has stood out to him throughout his recruitment even when he didn't have an offer. "I believe Coach (Tony) Elliott and the staff will develop me , mentally, in the classroom and on the field, they show a lot of love. I fell in love from the jump."

The 6-foot-1, 195 pounder has for a while had strong relationships with the Virginia coaching staff, relationships that continued to build even without the offer.

"We've talked really in depth and they've done their research on me just as much as I've done on them," he said last month. "I love getting to talk to (wide receiver) coach Adam Mims and Coach Elliott, those are my dudes.

"Coach Mims is great," Newton-Short added. "We talk all the time , he tells me where I'm going to fit in the offense and what I need to work on to get on the field early."

Ultimately, the Hoos see the Chesterfield standout fitting in at the X receiver.

Overall, UVa checked all the boxes for Newton-Short in his recruitment; a great culture, a loving staff, and honesty. With all those boxes checked, it was an easy decision for Newton-Short to make once he picked up an offer from the program earlier this month.

Now committed to the Cavaliers, Newton-Short will take his official visit to Charlottesville on June 13. As a junior at Matoaca, he recorded 65 receptions for 1,095 yards and 22 touchdowns while helping lead the team to a 10-4 record this past season.



