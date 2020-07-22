VirginiaPreps - Latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting decisions by HS football stars

Latest news on how COVID-19 is impacting decisions by HS football stars
Here is the latest news on high school football stars and their COVID-forced decisions regarding this season.
*****
No. 1 player plans to skip senior season
The nation's No. 1 player, Korey Foreman, is "definitely" planning to skip his senior season of high school football at Corona (Calif.) Centennial now that the start of the season is expected to be delayed until at least December or January.
The five-star defensive end recently posted on social media that, "If they make me choose between my senior year or going to college please believe I'm headed to my first camp no questions asked."
Recently, Foreman released a top seven of USC, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Clemson, LSU and Howard after an early pledge to Clemson. — Adam Gorney
*****
Collins will head to Clemson early
Four-star receiver Beaux Collins has decided to skip his senior year of football at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and enroll early at Clemson. He will miss the season in California because it's not expected to start until December or January at the earliest. This is bad news for Bosco since Collins is one of the top receivers in the 2021 class but good news for the Tigers since Collins committed in January and really has not wavered from his pledge.
“When I heard the news that it was pushed back to January, I was shocked, kind of,” Collins said. “It wasn’t really a hard decision if I was going to leave or if I was going to stay because I already talked it over with my parents if this was happening what I was going to do. I was pretty sure of what I was going to do.” — Adam Gorney
*****
Grimes will enroll this fall at UNC
Tony Grimes had been planning on graduating early and only had one class left to take before he fulfilled his graduation requirements. Grimes announced his commitment to North Carolina on June 30 and knew then that it was unlikely he would get to play his senior season.
He revealed to Rivals.com that day that he planned on enrolling in an online course to finish out his high school graduation requirements so he could enroll at North Carolina for the fall semester.— Adam Friedman
*****
Henderson has no plans to transfer for fall
The longtime Ohio State commit had been looking forward to another productive fall season at Hopewell, Va., but he won’t get that chance. Many schools around the country have been trying to get TreVeyon Henderson to transfer so he could play for them his senior year but recently Henderson announced on Twitter that he’d remain in his hometown to train and get ready for Ohio State. He plans on graduating early and enrolling at Ohio State in January. — Adam Friedman
*****
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard duo will graduate early
Marcus Bradley was hoping to play out his senior year before graduating in the spring and heading to Maryland. Now that Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard won’t be playing this fall, Bradley is looking for other options. He doesn’t appear to be interested in transferring and is exploring ways he can graduate early and enroll at Maryland in January.
*****
Like his teammate Bradley, Ryan Barnes was looking forward to playing his senior season at Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard. News of his senior season getting canceled has forced the Notre Dame commit to focus on getting ready to enroll early. Barnes, who has decided not to transfer to play his senior season, has been planning all along to graduate early. — Adam Friedman
*****
Prather reacts to Montgomery County (Md.) decision
Prather’s senior season was canceled on Tuesday but the West Virginia commit isn’t interested in transferring to another school to try to play this fall. Instead Prather is working toward graduating early so he can get started in the West Virginia program in January. While those early graduation plans aren’t solidified just yet, Prather is working hard to take advantage of that opportunity. — Adam Friedman
*****
McCarthy transfers from Illinois to Florida for senior season
One of the first prospects in the 2021 class to make a major move in anticipation of a canceled or diverted 2020 football season, J.J. McCarthy announced in mid-May that he would be transferring to IMG Academy for his senior football season "due to the uncertainty of fall sports in the state of Illinois." — Josh Helmholdt
*****
Canadian heading to Rutgers early
Canada is dealing with similar questions as the United States about how and when to play football this school year. Rene Konga was in a position to bypass that uncertainty and enroll in college early, so in July he announced intentions to reclassify to the class of 2020 while simultaneously committing to Rutgers. Konga is expected to join Rutgers for camp to start the 2020 season. — Josh Helmholdt
*****