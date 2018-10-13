Coming into Friday night’s Dominion District showdown with rival L.C. Bird, Manchester’s undefeated football team had outscored its first six opponents this season by a combined score of 363-18.

But this was L.C. Bird. The Skyhawks were undefeated too, and they’re one of the top teams in Virginia on a yearly basis. Surely they would provide the Lancers with their first real challenge of the 2018 campaign, wouldn’t they?

As it turned out, not quite.

Quarterback Brendon Clark threw three touchdown passes—two to Collin Harding—and KJ McNeil and Roemell Garcia ran for two touchdowns apiece as host Manchester ran away from Bird for a 55-7 victory.

“We came out of the gates exactly the way you draw it up,” Manchester offensive coordinator Sidney Chappell said. “We get the ball, go down the field and score, and that gave us some early momentum.”

The opening drive Chappell referred to was a five-play, 77-yard march that took only 58 seconds off the clock. Clark accounted for all 77 yards, getting the drive started with a 17-yard run and completing 2 of 3 passes for 60 yards. His second completion went 24 yards to Alston Robinson for a touchdown—a nifty play where the Notre Dame-bound signal-caller stepped up in the pocket, moved to his right and fired a frozen rope to his receiver. The 6-foot-2 Robinson made a fantastic leaping catch with a Bird defender draped all over him.

The Skyhawks proved ready to respond to the Lancers’ first haymaker. Virginia Tech commit Jayden Payoute took the ensuing kickoff at the Bird 15-yard line, quickly scampered to the right sideline, and picked up some blocks that enabled him to race all the way to the Manchester 1. Three plays later, Tre Mason’s 4-yard run around the left side tied the game at 7.

Later in the first quarter, Manchester took over at the Bird 30 after Payoute had a punt go off the side of his foot and travel just 19 yards. The Skyhawks appeared to have forced the Lancers to go three-and-out, but Clark connected with another Clark—Tre Clark to be exact—for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-6 to keep the drive alive. McNeil went on to cap the drive with a 4-yard plunge of his own, and Manchester took the lead back at 14-7 with 3:43 remaining in the quarter.

The next Bird drive produced the biggest momentum play of the game. Unfortunately for the Skyhawks, it didn’t go in their favor.

After starting at their own 28, the Skyhawks advanced to the 44 thanks to a Payoute 5-yard run and 11-yard reception. However, a holding penalty, a 1-yard loss by Mason and a sack of quarterback Jamon Battle forced Bird to punt.

Payoute’s punt was in sharp contrast to his earlier shank, as it traveled 61 yards and landed behind Tre Clark, bouncing inside the Manchester 10. But Clark chased the ball down at the 5, scooped it up, and zig-zagged in and out of traffic between the left sideline and the middle of the field for a 95-yard score.

Chappell said Clark’s electrifying return set the tone for the remainder of the game.

“For Tre to pick that ball up and go 90-plus yards like he did, that took the wind out of [Bird’s] sails,” he said. “That play really got our kids fired up.”

At that point, it was academic. On the Lancers’ next drive, Brendon Clark hooked up with Harding for their first scoring connection of the night—a 19-yarder that pushed the lead to 28-7. Then, Tre Clark struck again, making a beautiful over-the-shoulder interception of a long pass by Battle down the left sideline. Seven plays and 57 yards later, Garcia scampered in for a 10-yard touchdown.

Manchester (7-0 overall, 6-0 district) added a nine-play, 98-yard touchdown drive just before halftime, with McNeil’s 3-yard run capping the affairs. The Lancers led 41-7 at halftime.

“We’ve got a really veteran group, and they did a good job of settling in tonight,” said Chappell, who settled in as the team’s acting head coach after veteran skipper Tom Hall had to have emergency surgery for a leg infection earlier in the week. “We’ve got a lot of weapons on offense and we pride ourselves on going fast and wearing other teams down. Our offensive line allowed us to do that tonight and did a good job of keeping [Brendon Clark] from being harrassed.”

Clark, who finished the game 11-of-19 passing for 193 yards, hit the speedy Harding (five receptions, 105 yards) for a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Garcia tacked on a 42-yard run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

Garcia racked up 102 yards on just eight carries. The Lancers’ Isaiah Todd led all rushers with 120 yards on 15 attempts.



For L.C. Bird (6-1, 4-1), Mason finished with 73 yards on 23 carries, and Payoute registered five catches for 57 yards. The Skyhawks were outgained 484-132, turned the ball over twice and allowed four sacks to a Manchester defense led by lineman Hakeem Beamon, a Penn State commit.