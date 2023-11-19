In the playoffs it is win or go home... your season is on the brink. That fact, that reality is in the mind of every player who takes the field this time of year, in the mind of every coach who stands on the sidelines. In the mind of the Knights was that heartbreaker last season where they came up just short of completing a comeback and moving on. After going 10-0 for the first time under Coach Tucker this was their moment but Manchester who had just one loss all season (Highland Springs) would not have it. While the atmosphere was electric coming into the game with both fanbases bringing the noise, both teams amped were amped up and ready to go. And then Manchester came out swinging. A nearly perfect first quarter for the Lancers although we all know there is no such thing in football saw the Lancers put the Knights in a hole that they were doing their best to climb out of all night.

1st Quarter

The Lancers came out and imposed their will from the very start with physical play that could not be matched early on. The first two Lancer possessions of the game saw the Lancers score touchdowns. The first drive was a 63-yard run that saw Devin Bryant convert a 4th & 2 to keep the drive alive and saw it capped with a 20-yard pass from Landen Abernathy to Brandon Phillips.

The next drive was a 41-yard drive after a facemask penalty went against Thomas Dale. The Lancers were were again flawless on conversions, converting a 3rd & 5 with a Devin Bryant run. The Lancers converted a 4th & 1 with Corey Holland carrying the ball. Holland scored the second Lancer touchdown from 22 yards out with less than 2 minutes to go in the game.

While the Lancers offense imposed their will, the Lancer defense flexed their muscle. The Knights were held to two 3 & outs and in a show of no fear, Makai Byerson (6'5) got right up to Nick Tyree towering over the 5'7 playmaker. The Lancers making early statement on both sides of the ball.

2nd Quarter

As we rolled into the third quarter the Lancers were continuing to force the ball down the field against the Knights defense. The Lancers capped off a 53-yard drive with Devin Bryant and Corey Holland splitting carries but it was Landen Abernathy putting it in the air again and hitting Kyree Richardson for a third Lancer touchdown.

Then Dale got the spark they needed, they landed a punch. That punch came in the form of Shamari Earls returning the ensuing kick 84 yards down the home sideline for a much needed touchdown! The momentum felt like it might be changing. Despite another conversion on 4th & 1 for the Lancers, the trio of Mike Davis, Aiden Jones and Ryan Leinberger put the brakes on the next Lancer drive. That would be the first stop of the night by the Knights defense. Then Dale came right back and landed another punch when the Knights put together an 80-yard drive. An 80-yard drive that saw a back-and-forth affair of penalties, is he going to kick or not kick... that all ended with the Knights getting a first down when they direct snapped to Ryan Leinberger who trucked for the first down. Six plays later the Knights were in the end zone with a 20-14 deficit courtesy of NJ Hines.

With 1:30 left on the clock that was all the Lancers needed to get into field goal position as Bryant's engine got going and he got the first. With 24 seconds to go in the half, the Lancers Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez booted a 31-yard field goal to bookend the second quarter and put a little distance between the Lancers and Knights.

3rd Quarter

Thomas Dale put together a 65-yard to open the second half despite some hard hits from Makai Byerson of Manchester. Nick Tyree dominated this possession on the ground but it was Ethan Medley getting up close and personal with the West Virginia bound defensive end. Byerson put a halt to the Knights drive on 4th & 4th. The Knights second drive didn't fare much better despite an extended first down after Tyree was hit late on the sidelines. Again the Knights went for it on 4th & 4 and could not convert. Sandwiched between two stalled Knight drives was another Lancer scoring drive that saw the Lancers run 68 yards behind Corey Holland who converted a 3rd & 5 and Devin Bryant who converted a 4th & 2. The duo got the Lancers in position and that is when Landen Abernathy hit Kyree Richardson with a 6-yard pass.

4th Quarter

The fourth quarter played out much in the manner the game itself had with Manchester seemingly unstoppable. The Lancers continued to force the ball down the field with Corey Holland and Devin Bryant carrying the load. Corey Holland scored his second TD of the night.

That would be the last Lancers touchdown of the night but not their last score as they would again rely on the run to move the ball down the field. The Knights had a sure fire interception but the ball was dropped. Instead, the Lancers would settle for a second Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez field goal. Between those two Lancer scores was a 3 & out for the Lancers defense but on the Knights last drive of the game, they were able to score their third touchdown of the night. An 80 yard drive saw a Manchester interception negated by a flag and the Knights overcome a 2nd & 20 with NJ Hines toting the load. The third Knights TD, however, was a 26-yard pass from Ethan Medley to Delwan Waller. With the PAT the Knights were only down 19 but their fate had been sealed.

Manchester would run out the clock and leave Chester a winner just as they did last season.

Manchester 40, Thomas Dale 21 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 8:34 20-yard pass from Landen Abernathy to Bradon Phillips. Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez PAT. 7-0 Manchester (1Q) 1:37 22-yard run from Corey Holland. Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez PAT. 14-0 Manchester (2Q) 11:20 33-yard pass from Landen Abernathy to Kyree Richardson. PAT no good. 20-0 Manchester (2Q) 11:05 84-yard kick return from Shamari Earls. Jon Gates PAT. 7-20 Thomas Dale (2Q) 1:30 5-yard run from NJ Hines. Jon Gates PAT. 14-20 Thomas Dale (2Q) :24 31-yard field goal from Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez. 23-14 Manchester (3Q) 4:52 5-yard pass from Landen Abernathy to Kyree Richardson. Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez PAT. 30-14 Manchester (4Q) 10:17 1-yard run from Corey Holland. 37-14 Manchester (4Q) 30-yard field goal from Marvin Nolasco-Hernandez. 40-14 Manchester (4Q) 2:10 26-yard pass from Ethan Medley to Delwan Waller. Jon Gates PAT. 21-40 Thomas Dale

Players of the Game

Look no further than the duo of Devin Bryant and Corey Holland. Bryant had the most carries, the most yards with 166 but Holland scored twice on his way to 100 yards on 20 carries. What a combo Landen Abernathy and Kyree Richardson made last night hitting with 3 hookups for 64 yards and 2 TD's. Abernathy also threw for another TD and 4 more completions for 65 yards. Also want to give a nod to Aiden Jones of Thomas Dale who unofficially I have with 9.5 tackles plus 3 for a loss. He was a beast and constantly making plays on defense to try to slow down this Manchester offense.

Nuggets of the Night