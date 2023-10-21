In addition to being a fan of HSFB, I have been a contributor to VirginiaPreps since 2001, covering the football scene since 2013 as a staff writer. Co-author of Springer Spirit 2.
This meeting of long-time Dominion District rivals had everything you could hope for in a football game.
On the home side you had the Skyhawks of LC Bird coming off of their second loss of the season last week to Huguenot. While the stands weren't not as filled and in large part I'm sure to due to the weather, those who did show up were loud and made.
The Skyhawks had the swagger as Coach Taylor did a little dancing on the sidelines between his walks back and forth down the sidelines preaching 'real football' and 'smash, crash, bang' football.
That is certainly what we had in this contest, smash, crash, bang football... a physical game that could be heard by the hits both defenses laid on one another's offenses.
You also had the return of QB Brad Hurt who was playing in just his second game since returning from an injury that ended his season last year at Midlothian. You also had the return of LaTavion Lowe who was back in Skyhawk blue.
Speaking of returns... how about the return of Coach Tom Hall to his alma mater where he once struggled to win as coach of the Lancers but now has won 6 straight against the birds of Chester.
Hard hits, defense, grind it out football, players returning and making their presence felt... it was everything you want in a rivalry game but there can only be on winner. With as much swagger as the Skyhawks brought to the fight and the heart & intensity they played with, the Lancers were just a tick better on this night, more physical (particularly in the second half) and made bigger plays.
1st Quarter Highlights
Manchester wasted very little time getting on the board, less than two minutes with a 4-play drive that saw Devin Bryant touch the ball three straight times before Landen Abernathy hit Makai Byerson along the visitor sideline and off to the races he was for a 62-yard score.
Meanwhile it could not have been a worse start for the Skyhawks. Not only did Manchester get the touchdown on the opening drive but on the first two possessions for the Skyhawks, the Lancer defense forced 3 & outs. Disaster struck when the Skyhawks put the ball on the ground but Brad Hurt was able to recover before the Lancers did.
On the Lancers third possession of the game the Skyhawks defense put down a red carpet or in this case yellow carpet to the end zone. The Skyhawks were flagged 3 times, twice for pass interference and once for unsportsmanlike like conduct. Corey Holland took care of the rest.
If this were a boxing match this round would have belonged to the Skyhawks.
Bird put together a 78-yard drive that began in the first quarter and finished it up in the second quarter. Sir Paul Cheeks, Latavion Lowe and Brad Hurt all made big plays as they worked the ball down. The Skyhawks, however after a hold faced a 1st & 16 when the Lancers were called for pass interference against Brad Hurt. Sir Paul Cheeks had 3 straight carries for the first and more. Cheeks found the end zone but it wasn't on the run, it was on a 5-yard catch from Brad Hurt.
The defense of LC Bird not only collapsed around Devin Bryant on two runs swallowing him whole but then the Lancers put the ball on the ground facing a 2nd & 2 at the Skyhawks 12. Coming up with the loose ball as Jaeden Storrs came up with it.
As good a start as Bird had to begin the second quarter, the mojo left them just as quick. The Lancer defense brought it with Jaden Plantin flying to the ball to breakup a pass and the Lancers for a Skyhawk fumble of their own.
Manchester would quickly march down the field behind a penalty against Bird, 18 yards on 2 carries for Corey Holland and 9 yards on 3 carries for Devin Bryant to get the Lancers within field goal rang. Marvin Nolasco Hernandez hit the mark from 35 yards out and the Lancers took a 16-7 lead into the half.
The Manchester defense stepped up big in the second half, particularly in the third quarter. The Lancers prevented the Skyhawks from getting a first down on three possessions.
Sha'Heym Duggar had a huge return for the Skyhawks but that spark would not last.
On the Skyhawks last posssesion of the quarter the Lancer defense flexed their muscle and athleticism with Carson Martel breaking up a pass on third down and Justin Fabian batting down the pass on second down. The Skyhawks did not give up on the passing game and it cost them as Brad Hurt's third down pass fell incomplete.
Manchester, however, could not capitalize as the Skyhawks defense rose to the occasion as much as the Lancers did.
The Skyhawks forced a turnover on downs on a 4th & 12 that ended a Lancer threat and when the Skyhawks were on defense again it was Jaeden Storrs coming up with his second fumble recovery.
Defense was on full display in the third quarter.
The quarter was interrupted for a period of time for an injury. Manny Evans, Skyhawks DB/WR went down on a defensive play midway thru the quarter. An apparent knee injury, he would be taken away on a stretcher and we wish him well with his recovery from this injury.
4th Quarter Highlights
The Skyhawks defense nearly came away with a big time play when Dreshawn Williams nearly intercepted Landen Abernathy on 4th & 11 pass. Nonetheless the Skyhawks forced the Lancers to turn it over on downs.
That would be the lone bright spot for the Skyhawks in the fourth quarter.
LC Bird would be held to a 3 & out yet again and Manchester would drive 88 yards with Devin Bryant & Corey Holland doing the heavy lifting so to speak in the run game. The Lancers faced a 4th & 3 at the Skyhawks 15. Coach Hall showed just how confident he was with this squad as he elected to go for it rather than kick a field goal and it paid off. This game was nearly bookended with Makai Byerson TD catches as Byerson bobbles the catch and carries Skyhawk defenders draped all over him along for the ride.
For the first time since the first half of action, the Skyhawks got a first down and it came off a 20-yard pass to Sir Paul Cheeks. One play later, however, Jervell Barksdale of Manchester would get to William Hendrickson (now at QB) with the sack. It went downhill from there as the Skyhawks would be called for a false start and then throw two incomplete passes before punting.
The Lancers would get the ball back and simply run enough plays to run the clock out, the win was in hand.