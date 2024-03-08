Lancaster Boys, Eastside Girls Flourish Late to Capture Class 1 Crowns
RICHMOND — Needing a spark late in Thursday night’s VHSL Class 1 state championship game against Auburn, the Lancaster boys basketball team turned to star guard Troy Henderson.
He didn’t disappoint.
Henderson scored 10 of his game-high 30 points and dished out a key assist during a game-ending 15-2 run, guiding the Red Devils to a 65-59 victory and their second state title in a row.
Lancaster (25-2) trailed 57-50 with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Henderson got things rolling with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After a steal and layup by Daveon Smith pulled the Red Devils within two at 57-55, Henderson found Lamar Mattocks wide open under the basket to knot the score at 57-all with 1:55 left to play.
The Eagles’ Drew Royal was able to split the Lancaster defense for a layup to put them back in front, 59-57, with 1:30 to go. But that would be the last time they would lead.
The next time down the floor, Henderson muscled in a layup while being fouled. He sank the ensuing free throw to complete the 3-point play, giving Lancaster a 60-59 lead—its first since the first period.
Henderson capped off the furious rally by converting all four of his free-throw attempts in the contest’s final minute.
It was a stunning defeat for Auburn, which led the game for a total of 29:55. The Eagles built a 29-18 edge in the second quarter and held leads of 33-28 at halftime and 46-39 after three periods of play.
The primary reason for Auburn’s success was the play of Nick Millirons, who poured in 28 points. Millirons tallied 16 of those in the first half and had 22 through three quarters.
However, Millirons didn’t get much help. No other Eagle reached double figures, with Royal and Coahan Gordon the next-highest scorers at seven points each.
Meanwhile, Smith scored 12 of his 24 points during the final period to ensure Henderson didn’t quite have to do all the heavy lifting for the Red Devils.
Lancaster finished the season on a 15-game winning streak.
Lancaster 15 13 11 26 — 65
Auburn 20 13 13 13 — 59
Lancaster (25-2): Keyvontrez Bunns 0, Lamar Mattocks 9, Daveon Smith 24, Jaquarrias Morris 0, Troy Henderson 30, JaMarcus Russell 2, Christian Thomas 0, Antonio Tomlin 0, Jaden Crockett 0. Totals: 23 16-21 65.
Auburn (23-7): Landen Marrs 5, Drew Royal 7, Nick Millirons 28, Coahan Gordon 7, Bryce Gill 6, Brady Hale 2, Kobie Dalton 0, Zac McGlothlin 4. Totals: 22 11-12 59.
3-pointers: Lancaster 3 (Henderson 3). Auburn 4 (Millirons, Marrs, Royal).
Lancaster Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with the Lancaster Red Devils after their dramatic 65-59 comeback win over Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 State Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. Speaking from left to right - Lamar Mattocks, Daveon Smith, Coach Dwayne Pinn and Troy Henderson.
Auburn Postgame Presser:
Postgame Press Conference with the Auburn Eagles after their 65-59 loss to Lancaster in the VHSL Class 1 State Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond. From left to right - Nick Millirons, Coach Terry Millirons and Coahan Gordon - address the media.
Lancaster's Duo of Troy Henderson and Daveon Smith:
Lancaster junior guard Troy Henderson and senior Daveon Smith chat after their 65-59 victory over Auburn in the VHSL Class 1 State Basketball Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Class 1 Girls Championship - Eastside 55, Brunswick 50
Taylor Clay scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Eastside girls basketball team to a 55-50 win over Brunswick and the program's first state championship.
The Spartans (22-8), who led 16-6 after a quarter of play and extended their advantage to as much as 13 points midway through the second period, needed Clay to get hot late. The Bulldogs (25-2) cut their lead to 27-23 by halftime, as Ajanai Smith tallied six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and Alexandria Harrison added five.
Brunswick continued to chip away at Eastside's lead in the third period, with Lakera Hill scoring six points in the stanza to help the Bulldogs tie the score at 34.
Clay, who managed just two points in the third quarter after finishing the first half with eight, turned it on in the final period. The lightning-quick guard knifed through Brunswick's defense for layups on three separate occasions. When the Bulldogs were able to corral her, she simply found an open teammate, dishing out three assists.
Clay finished the night with eight assists and seven rebounds. Drew Damron contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, and B.J. Johnson totaled eight points and 11 rebounds.
Harrison recorded a double-double for Brunswick, tallying game-highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds. The physical 6-foot-2 center also controlled the paint on the defensive end, blocking six shots.
Hill was the only other Bulldog to hit double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Eastside Postgame Press Conference:
Eastside Girls Press Conference after their 55-50 triumph over Brunswick in the VHSL Class 1 State Basketball Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Speaking from left to right - freshman Drew Damron, senior Taylor Clay, Coach Terri Ann Funk and Lexi Carter. Eastside closed out the campaign with a record of 22-8 overall as they won their first ever state title.