RICHMOND — Needing a spark late in Thursday night’s VHSL Class 1 state championship game against Auburn, the Lancaster boys basketball team turned to star guard Troy Henderson.

He didn’t disappoint.

Henderson scored 10 of his game-high 30 points and dished out a key assist during a game-ending 15-2 run, guiding the Red Devils to a 65-59 victory and their second state title in a row.

Lancaster (25-2) trailed 57-50 with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter when Henderson got things rolling with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. After a steal and layup by Daveon Smith pulled the Red Devils within two at 57-55, Henderson found Lamar Mattocks wide open under the basket to knot the score at 57-all with 1:55 left to play.

The Eagles’ Drew Royal was able to split the Lancaster defense for a layup to put them back in front, 59-57, with 1:30 to go. But that would be the last time they would lead.

The next time down the floor, Henderson muscled in a layup while being fouled. He sank the ensuing free throw to complete the 3-point play, giving Lancaster a 60-59 lead—its first since the first period.

Henderson capped off the furious rally by converting all four of his free-throw attempts in the contest’s final minute.

It was a stunning defeat for Auburn, which led the game for a total of 29:55. The Eagles built a 29-18 edge in the second quarter and held leads of 33-28 at halftime and 46-39 after three periods of play.

The primary reason for Auburn’s success was the play of Nick Millirons, who poured in 28 points. Millirons tallied 16 of those in the first half and had 22 through three quarters.

However, Millirons didn’t get much help. No other Eagle reached double figures, with Royal and Coahan Gordon the next-highest scorers at seven points each.

Meanwhile, Smith scored 12 of his 24 points during the final period to ensure Henderson didn’t quite have to do all the heavy lifting for the Red Devils.

Lancaster finished the season on a 15-game winning streak.

Lancaster 15 13 11 26 — 65

Auburn 20 13 13 13 — 59

Lancaster (25-2): Keyvontrez Bunns 0, Lamar Mattocks 9, Daveon Smith 24, Jaquarrias Morris 0, Troy Henderson 30, JaMarcus Russell 2, Christian Thomas 0, Antonio Tomlin 0, Jaden Crockett 0. Totals: 23 16-21 65.

Auburn (23-7): Landen Marrs 5, Drew Royal 7, Nick Millirons 28, Coahan Gordon 7, Bryce Gill 6, Brady Hale 2, Kobie Dalton 0, Zac McGlothlin 4. Totals: 22 11-12 59.

3-pointers: Lancaster 3 (Henderson 3). Auburn 4 (Millirons, Marrs, Royal).



