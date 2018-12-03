Lake Taylor returns to its fourth state title game in seven years after coming from behind to defeat Eastern View, 35-31 in Norfolk on Saturday. The Titans will be going for their third title after winning Division 5 and Division 4 titles in 2012 and 2014. Lake Taylor Head Coach Hank Sawyer stated that he is so happy for this particular group because of their selflessness. "They allow me to coach them," Sawyer said. Both sidelines had their teams excellently prepared to compete on a grand stage. Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield’s game plan was to limit Lake Taylor’s vaunted twin veer rushing attack and offensively the Cyclones had come in with the game plan of taking calculated risk of pushing the ball down the field to exploit the Cover 0 look that has become Lake Taylor’s trademark on defense as the veer has on offense. Eastern View received the opening kick-off and struck first on a Trey Holmes (5-7, 185lbs SR) 59 yard touchdown run. Holmes went virtually untouched off of the left side of the Cyclones offense line. The Cyclones had an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Lake Taylor couldn’t get much going against Eastern View on their first offensive possession as the Cyclone defense did an excellent job of playing assignment football. The Titans would punt the ball back to the Cyclones. Eastern View again moved the ball with some designed quarterback runs and some rub routes in the passing game to get deep inside of Titan’s territory but had to settle for a Gamell Hutchinson ((6-2, 170lbs JR) 32 yard field goal to extend Eastern View’s lead to 10-0 in the first quarter. It appeared as if Eastern View had pulled ahead by three touchdowns in the first quarter when Cyclone receiver Blake Leake (6-2, 195lbs JR) took a Matt Lowry (6-0, 185lbs SR) screen pass 66 yards for a would be touchdown. That play was nullified by a block in the back penalty against the Cyclones and they would be forced to punt on that drive. As mentioned, Lake Taylor is known for their split veer option attack but Eastern View had smothered every aspect of the Titan’s rushing attack which had led Coach Sawyer to opening up the passing game. Titan quarterback Jeff Foster (6-1, 185lbs Soph) connected with Darius Speight (6-1, 185lbs Soph) on a quick out and was able to break a tackle and got up field for a 30 yard gain. Shortly after that Lake Taylor star running back Malik Newton (6-2, 215lbs Soph) appeared to have scored on a 21 yard run that saw Newton reverse field for a score but that touchdown was called back by a block in the back penalty. Foster would hook up with playmaker Javon Harvey (6-0, 175lbs SR) for an 18 yard TD pass to make the score 10-7 with 9:25 left in the first half. Eastern View came right back at the Titan’s defense using the run and the pass to get all the way down to the Titan’s one yard line for a first and goal situation. The Titan defense would answer the bell keeping the Cyclone offense out of the end zone on four straight attempts to give their offense the ball on the one yard line. The Lake Taylor offense used two back to back run plays to give itself a little bit of room to operate after regaining possession of the ball on their own one yard line. On third down form their own four yard line, Lake Taylor quarterback Jeff Foster dropped back and launched a perfect pass to wide receiver Javon Harvey who ended up the end zone 96 yards later to give Lake Taylor a 14-10 lead in the 2nd quarter. The Lake Taylor sideline was riled up and the defense begin to feed off of the energy of the big play from the offense and from its home crowd. Early in the game Eastern View has found some success running some counters off of the jet sweep motion and some quarterback counters with the backside guard and tackle pulling giving ball carriers Trey Holmes and Matt Lowry space to maneuver. Lake Taylor had begun to shut down the Cyclones rushing attack and forced Eastern View to punt the ball.



Alex Spangler hauled in a 74-yard touchdown pass to give Eastern View a 23-21 advantage late in the third period Reese Nobles

After receiving the ball back Lake Taylor would fumble the ball away and with it any momentum they sought to gain. Eastern View wasted little time in finding their way back into the end zone on a Matt Lowry to Blake Leake 10 yard touchdown pass to give the Cyclones the lead again at 17-14 with halftime approaching. Lake Taylor looked flustered when they got the ball back and would turn the ball over back to the Cyclones for their third turnover of the half on an Eastern View interception. With that interception, Eastern View carried a 17-14 lead into the half. Eastern View had did a great job of limiting the amount of explosive runs that the Lake Taylor offense is so well known for using their veer attack but as a consequence of putting so many defenders in the box Jeff Foster was able to muster 173 yards passing by halftime. Cyclone defenders Paris Owen (6-1, 200lbs SR) and Zach Brown (6-0, 215lbs SR) did a great job of shutting down the option oriented attack. On offense Eastern View seemed to have found something in the passing game after Lake Taylor had adjusted to taking away their misdirection runs. The third quarter began and Lake Taylor received possession of the ball. Jeff Foster came out of halftime throwing and led the Titan’s offense down the field. Foster would go to the air on four of the first five plays to begin the half. Foster would finish the drive on a two yard touchdown keep to give the Titans the lead again at 21-17 early in the third quarter. Eastern View appeared to have completed another big play when Matt Lowry found his receiver wide open on the Lake Taylor sideline for a 40 yard completion but playmaker Javon Harvey was able to strip the ball out and recovered it to give Lake Taylor the ball back. Paris Owens and Company again kept the Titan’s offense at bay and was able to force a punt. Eastern View took over on its own 26 yard line looking to make something happen. And something did happen. Cyclone quarterback Matt Lowry hit teammate Alex Spanglar (5-9, 185lbs JR) in stride on a beautiful designed rub route and Spanglar went 76 yards untouched for another Cyclone touchdown giving Eastern View a 23-21 lead after the PAT attempt would be no good. The Cyclones ended the third quarter with a 23-21 lead and momentum.





Malik Newton scored the eventual game-winning touchdown for the Titans vs. Eastern View Reese Nobles

In the fourth quarter, Jeff Foster and Javon Harvey would go back to work. Foster connected with Harvey on 34 yard completion which would lead to Malik Newton’s five yard touchdown run with 11:05 left in the game to put Lake Taylor ahead 28-23. Eastern View would go back to using a combinations of rub routes and wheel routes along with a few designed quarterback runs to move the ball deep into Lake Taylor’s territory again. Matt Lowry would finish the drive with a two yard run. Eastern View would elect to go for two and they converted the two point attempt for a 31-28 Cyclone lead with a little under six minutes left in the game. The Titans' offense would get stuffed deep in its own territory with a little over three minutes left in the game and would be forced to punt. Eastern View would regain possession near mid-field looking to run the clock out. The Lake Taylor defense gave up a first down before shutting down the Cyclone offense leaving the Cyclones with a decision to make on fourth down and one near the Titans 35 yard line. The Cyclones elected to go for it but never had a chance when the shotgun snapped sailed high over quarterback Matt Lowry’s head giving the Titans the ball back with a little over two minutes left in the game. Jeff Foster went to the playmaker Javon Harvey on a wide receiver screen pass and Harvey would take the screen pass 55 yards down to the Cyclones five yard line with 1:03 left in the game. Malik Newton would finish the drive on a one yard touchdown run to give Lake Taylor a 35-31 lead with time running out. Eastern View would show a lot of grit and character as they used their passing game to quickly advance the ball up the field into Lake Taylor territory. Eastern View was facing third down from Titan’s ten yard line with 13 seconds left in the game. The Cyclones would attempt two passes but the Titan defense would hold and with that the celebration would begin on the Titan’s sideline as they earned a hard fought victory over a mighty effort from Eastern View high school. This loss is the first defeat for the Cyclones this season and it will end what has been a spectacular season from Coach Hatfield and his team. The Cyclones become the fourth regional champion that Lake Taylor has beaten this season (Freedom 42-28/Maury 49-35/Phoebus 21-17 are the others) and with a victory over Woodgrove in Saturday’s state championship game that will give Lake Taylor five victories against regional champions this season which has to be a VHSL record but more importantly it will give Lake Taylor state title number three! Trey Holmes finished with 133 yards rushing for Eastern View. Malik Newton finished with 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jeff Foster finished with 297 yards passing and Javon Harvey finished with 211 yards receiving.



Player of the Game:

Javon Harvey didn't disappoint in Saturday's comeback win over Eastern View for the Titans Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Javon Harvey was all over the field for the Titans. He fumbled a punt return during the game and more than made up for it with his overall play. "He took it to another level today," said Coach Sawyer of Harvey. "I tell the kids that once you make a mistake, it is done. You can't make up for what is already done, but he definitely made up for his mistake today." Harvey knew he had to redeem himself to prolong his senior season another week and keep the dream alive of a state title. "After I fumbled the ball, I knew that I had to make a play for my team," Harvey noted. "This is what I'm here for. I want my team to lean on me and expect me to make the plays that I did today." Javon caused a fumble had an interception and he had 211 yards receiving along with playing sticky man-to-man coverage against an Eastern View team that was well prepared to handle the pressure that leaves most of Lake Taylor’s opponents confounded. In many ways, it was the type of MVP effort by Harvey that will certainly place him among some of the recent greats in the program's history when it comes to delivering in a pressurized spot and the stakes at their highest.



