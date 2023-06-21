One of the oldest clichés that comes in sports is getting better from day to day, game to game and year to year. That's the goal from franchises, organizations and teams at every level. Yet, it rings true and applies to the High School Basketball scene in Virginia.

The Lake Taylor Titans basketball team is trying to take that next step as they gear up for the 2023-24 campaign.

Last winter, the Titans - with a squad full of underclassmen - made their fourth State Tournament trip since 2016. However, the ending was not what they wanted, dropping a late fourth quarter lead to Hopewell in a 34-33 loss in the Region 3A Championship at the Norfolk Scope, then falling to a Skyline team that was unbeaten at the time by a narrow 66-64 count in the State Tournament quarterfinals.

Even last summer, the Titans fell to Peninsula Catholic 63-60 in a back-and-forth Championship of Session 1 of the Norfolk State Team Camp. This June, they weren't going to be denied, avenging a 39-35 loss to Kempsville from a day earlier in pool play by outlasting the Chiefs 43-38 in a hard-fought Championship of 2023 NSU Team Camp Session 1 that featured 20 different squads.

"The positive is last year we were kind of immature. We didn't win these games. Now to start it off with a Championship here, I think this will lead to the rest of the summer, fall, winter," remarked Lake Taylor Head Basketball Coach Derek 'Yogi' Edwards. "They're maturing."

Perhaps no one is developing or blossoming more than 6-foot-8 big man Rodney 'Carmelo' Baines. The Class of 2024 talent didn't score a single point in last year's NSU Team Camp Final vs. Peninsula Catholic, but this time was far and away the most dominant player on the floor, displaying improved footwork, aggression and solid touch around the the basket on his way to a 19-point, 14-rebound effort on his birthday.

"It feels good winning with my teammates. This is our first Championship and we got it for our Coach," stated Baines, who shot 7-of-11 from the field and later scooped up his first D-1 offer from the Spartans of NSU after putting on a rock solid performance in front of the coaching staff at Echols Hall.

"I think I've gotten better at rebounding the ball, hustling, making sure I dive for the ball, 50/50 balls and do anything I can to help my team instead of scoring the ball."

Edwards is excited at what his twin tower combination will provide the Titans as they also bring back Elijah 'Moss' Washington, another 6-foot-8 factor from the Class of 2024 who doubles as a football star. Washington was the Eastern District Player of the Year in basketball last season as a junior and earned 1st Team All-State honors.

Pick your poison trying to stop one, let alone both.

"The thing about Melo is he's working so hard, in the weight room, his body is getting better and better every day, and he's so skilled," Edwards added. "He's doing what he's supposed to do."



