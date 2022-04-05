KU completes largest comeback in championship history to win title

New Orleans – When the dust finally settled inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., just one team, Kansas (34-6), was left standing. In defeating North Carolina, 72-69, Bill Self’s squad, which trailed by as many as 16 points, overcame the largest deficit ever in a championship game in NCAA history.

The Jayhawks erased a 15-point halftime deficit to capture their second national championship under Coach Bill Self, outscoring the Tar Heels 47-29 in the second half. The win marked the program’s third national championship since 1988. Kansas shot 58 percent from the floor in the second half, hitting 19 of 33 shots from the floor, while North Carolina went 11-for-40 from the floor in the second, shooting 28 percent.

On a night when Kansas led for 18:32, Jalen Wilson (15), David McCormack (15), Remy Martin (14), Ochai Agbaji (12), and Christian Braun (12) led the way offensively for Kansas.

Despite being down by 15 points at the half, Kansas never panicked.

“I would say it kind of just took us back to when we were at K-State,” said Ochai Agbaji. “The message was obviously different. Coach, he obviously challenged us and he was amped up in there. But it was a matter of us playing our game and executing in the second half and taking away what they were getting at in the first half.”

Lightfoot, after the game, said it’s kind of hard to see this year's Kansas team get rattled.

“I would say -- I said this a couple of days ago in media, with the group of guys as experienced as this and been around and know each other so well, it's kind of hard to see us get rattled,” said Lightfoot. “And I think we bounced back at halftime. Coach (Self) had a great message for us, and he challenged us to be better and to have more pride. And we did that.”

It was, without question, a tale of two halves for Self and the Jayhawks. After being down by 15 points at the half, Kansas came out after halftime and looked like a completely different team.

With 16:40 left in the second half, Jalen Wilson pulled Kansas to within 10 points following a layup in transition.

With 15:40 left on the clock, Wilson, once again scored in the paint and, in doing so, pulled the Jayhawks to within eight points, 47-35.



