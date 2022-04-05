KU completes largest comeback in championship history to win title
New Orleans – When the dust finally settled inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., just one team, Kansas (34-6), was left standing. In defeating North Carolina, 72-69, Bill Self’s squad, which trailed by as many as 16 points, overcame the largest deficit ever in a championship game in NCAA history.
The Jayhawks erased a 15-point halftime deficit to capture their second national championship under Coach Bill Self, outscoring the Tar Heels 47-29 in the second half. The win marked the program’s third national championship since 1988. Kansas shot 58 percent from the floor in the second half, hitting 19 of 33 shots from the floor, while North Carolina went 11-for-40 from the floor in the second, shooting 28 percent.
On a night when Kansas led for 18:32, Jalen Wilson (15), David McCormack (15), Remy Martin (14), Ochai Agbaji (12), and Christian Braun (12) led the way offensively for Kansas.
Despite being down by 15 points at the half, Kansas never panicked.
“I would say it kind of just took us back to when we were at K-State,” said Ochai Agbaji. “The message was obviously different. Coach, he obviously challenged us and he was amped up in there. But it was a matter of us playing our game and executing in the second half and taking away what they were getting at in the first half.”
Lightfoot, after the game, said it’s kind of hard to see this year's Kansas team get rattled.
“I would say -- I said this a couple of days ago in media, with the group of guys as experienced as this and been around and know each other so well, it's kind of hard to see us get rattled,” said Lightfoot. “And I think we bounced back at halftime. Coach (Self) had a great message for us, and he challenged us to be better and to have more pride. And we did that.”
It was, without question, a tale of two halves for Self and the Jayhawks. After being down by 15 points at the half, Kansas came out after halftime and looked like a completely different team.
With 16:40 left in the second half, Jalen Wilson pulled Kansas to within 10 points following a layup in transition.
With 15:40 left on the clock, Wilson, once again scored in the paint and, in doing so, pulled the Jayhawks to within eight points, 47-35.
Kansas, with 10:21 left in the game, took a three-point lead following a three-point shot from Remy Martin. Seconds later, the Jayhawks increased their lead over the Tar Heels to six points, 56-50, after Wilson scored and was fouled.
North Carolina, with 1:41 left in the game, took the lead on a second-chance layup by Brady Manek, but it would be the last time North Carolina would find itself on top of Kansas.
McCormack, with 1:21 left in the game, gave Kansas a one-point lead, 70-69. Following a turnover on the other end of the court, UNC big man Armond Bacot left after reinjuring his ankle, and Self’s squad took full advantage.
With Bacot out of the game, Kansas went to McCormack, who scored over Manek with 22 seconds left in the game. Self’s squad had a chance to win the game at the free-throw line, but Dajuan Harris turned the ball over, which gave North Carolina one final opportunity to tie the game.
A three-point attempt by Caleb Love came up way short and, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas had emerged victorious over North Carolina, 72-69.
Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament, adding to his already long list of accolades. McCormack was named to the All-NCAA Tournament Team, joining Agbaji.
“I think we're probably all a little overwhelmed and spent,” said Self. “And I don't know that I've ever had a team flip the script like we have probably in the NCAA Tournament, whether it be Miami in the Elite Eight or whether it be this game. But it would be special to win regardless. But to win when your team had to fight and come back the way they did and show that much grit makes this one off the charts.
“I thought this would be good,” he added. “And this is a heck of a lot better than I thought it would be.”
Kansas might not have won the game had it not been for several key plays made by Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calf. In 21 minutes of action, Martin, in scoring 14 points, hit 5-of-9 field goals and 4-of-6 shots from behind the arc.
For Martin, his final three of the game gave Kansas a three-point lead, 68-65, with 2:40 left in the game.
Wilson, who tallied 15 points, drilled a three with 6:16 left in the game, which gave Kansas a four-point lead late in the game.
Whether it was Braun converting a couple of layups midway through the second half or McCormack scoring the biggest basket of the game late, a number of players stepped up and made game-changing plays in the second half.
“These don't fall off trees,” said Self. “I mean, they're hard to get. And so, the first one we got and it was great and everything. And we knocked on the door since then but haven't been able to punch the ticket, so to speak. So, I think when they're the all-time winningest program, just by a slim margin, and when the inventor of the game was your first coach, and when the likes of Adolph Rupp comes from Kansas and Dean Smith comes from Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain comes from Kansas, the expectations are such where being good is okay but it's not enough.
“Nobody's ever put pressure on me that we've got to win another one, but I think I put pressure on myself knowing that this place deserves more than what we've won,” he added.