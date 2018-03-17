After advancing all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals last season, the Spotsylvania High School baseball team knows expectations are at an all-time high this year.

Just a week into the new season, the senior-laden Knights haven't disappointed.

Behind five innings of two-run ball from pitcher Jon Rivard and a 10-hit attack by its offense, Spotsylvania won its 2018 home opener 7-2 over Orange on a chilly Friday night at Post Oak Park.

Knights coach Travis Payne wasn't surprised by the performance of his veteran team, which dispatched Region 3B rival Culpeper 11-6 on the road in Tuesday's season opener. Rivard is one of 11 seniors and eight returning starters from last year's club.

"We have a close-knit group," Payne said after the game. "They all pull for each other and play with a lot of intensity. If they can continue to play together and have that killer instinct, then I think we have a good chance to have a very good season."

If the visiting Hornets were supposed to be intimidated, they didn't get the memo. They jumped on Rivard in the top of the second inning, stringing together a pair of two-out singles to take an early 1-0 lead. Left fielder Zach Cubbage capped the rally with a Bermuda-Triangle RBI base hit that dropped just beyond the reach of Spotsy first baseman Max Harper in shallow right field.

However, after Cubbage stole second base and third baseman Jacob Rogers drew a walk, Knights catcher Jonathan Olsberg picked Cubbage off between second and third to snuff out any chance at a big inning.

In the bottom of the second, Spotsy's hot bats heated up the cold crowd. The first eight batters all reached base safely, with Olsberg's RBI single and center fielder Dante Fairchild's long two-run single off the left field fence leading to a 4-1 advantage and the departure of Orange starting pitcher Brett Jennings.

Jennings lasted just 1 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on five hits while striking out two batters and walking three.

From there, Rivard settled in. While he would allow a leadoff double in the third that ultimately came around to score in the form of Hornets second baseman Christian Koontz, he scattered four hits over his final three innings of work. The right-hander surrendered a total of seven hits on the night, striking out two and walking three.

"[Jon] Rivard was a competitor on the mound for us tonight and came up clutch in big situations, " Payne said. "[Orange] got to him a little bit early and had opportunities to score some runs, but he never gave in, battled and kept them in check."

The Knights padded their lead with three runs off Hornets reliever Evan Dabney. Rivard led off the fourth with a triple to left-center field, and courtesy runner Trevor Gallihugh would come in to score two batters later on a single by third baseman Eugene Snyder. In the sixth, Harper led off with a triple to center field and scored on a passed ball, and Olsberg capped things off by driving Snyder in on a fielder's choice.

Fairchild led Spotsy's offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI's. Olsberg was 2-for-3 with two RBI's and a run scored, while Harper finished 2-for-3 with the triple, a walk and a run scored.

"Right now, I really love the togetherness of our team," Payne said. "We have the talent, but we have to continue to play with intensity."

Spotsylvania (2-0) will play host to Warren County on Monday at 6 p.m.

Orange (1-1) was paced by center fielder Jake Guempel's 2-for-2 night at the plate. The Hornets are breaking in several new faces in their lineup after going 18-5 last season and losing to eventual 5A state champion Briar Woods in the region quarterfinals.



