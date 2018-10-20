I do not believe anyone would have seen the events of this night unfolding... Arriving to Merner Field an undefeated Hopewell Blue Devils team was hosting a two-loss Thomas Dale Knights team. Sure, the Knights are a Class 6 team, the Blue Devils are a Class 3 team but the Blue Devils had not lost season! The Blue Devils had one of the top defenses in the region and the Knights were starting their fourth quarterback of the season due to injuries! You would have thought the Blue Devil defense would make it tough on the Knights but that is not what happened at all! In fact, there was very little defense at all in this one. Yes, there were turnovers... bad snaps, interceptions and fumbles but in the first half of this contest the two teams combined for 8 touchdowns! The two teams were tied 28 all at the half. Going into that half I am thinking to myself, both teams make adjustments, we won't see a high scoring half like we did in the first... and I was right, sort of. The third quarter was a scoreless one but it set the stage for a fourth quarter to remember. Things took a turn in that fourth quarter... Courtenay Burrell, a junior quarterback was injured... My eyes were focused on the ball at the time, I missed the hit that put him down but he lay on the field with a mob of folks surrounding him, tending to him. The stretcher was brought out and Thomas Dale was again without a quarterback... In steps DeAngelo Gray who leads the Knights down the field to tie the game once more. We go into overtime! But overtime is not enough... Both teams score making it 42-42 and thus we go into double overtime! Thomas Dale is the first with the ball and DeAngelo Gray scores! His third touchdown at quarterback for the Knights on this night... Hopewell has four shots to get it in the endzone and it goes right down to the very end with a fourth down pass falling incomplete! The first overtime game of the season in the 804 is one to remember as the defending Class 3 champion Hopewell Blue Devils fall in double overtime!

1st Quarter Highlights

Crishaun Saunders of Thomas Dale Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Hopewell's Robert Briggs gave the Blue Devils their first touchdown of the night carrying the ball 3 times for 33 yards on the first possession of the night. On that possession the Blue Devils were aided by two penalties against Thomas Dale for holding and pass interference. Hopewell's Tre Henderson broke up a pass intended for DeAngelo Gray which would have surely gone for a touchdown. Hopewell did not do themselves any favors on their next two plays with back-to-back personal foul calls that put the Blue Devils in business at the 1-yard line and quarterback Courtenay Burrell took care of the rest punching it in. The Blue Devils seemed to be headed for another score after a big 38-yard pass from Daniel Grier. The Blue Devils had the ball 1st & goal at the four but fumbled yet recovered but not without a loss of three yards. In two plays the Blue Devils got as close as the 2-yard line and on the next play the ball was fumbled and DeAngelo Gray swooped in, picked up the loose ball and returned it 90 yards to put Thomas Dale on top early! Crishaun Saunders nearly picked off Daniel Grier on the first play of Hopewell's next possession but the Blue Devils went back to the ground game after that scare and Briggs put in the work with 2 carries for 65 yards including a big 46-yard touchdown run. Then it was Thomas Dale's turn to cough up the ball. Dale driving, the ball was fumbled at the 38-yard line of Hopewell and Zyreon Jones-Walker was there to recover the lose ball. It would appear Thomas Dale would get it right back when the Knights intercept a Grier pass but the Knights were called for pass interference instead.



2nd Quarter Highlights

Sean Wood-Allen of Hopewell Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

As we entered the second quarter the Blue Devils had the ball but after a 6-yard Briggs run the Blue Devils went to the air including a questionable 4th & 8 call in which they went for it rather than punt. Hopewell got a break however when Anthony Hale intercepted a Burrell pass on second down to give the Blue Devils the ball at the TD 23! Damonye Taylor caught a pass from Grier for 19 yards but it was Kadarius Singleton on the receiving end of the touchdown pass from 10 yards out that put Hopewell back on top of this back and forth contest. Disaster nearly struck the Knights again when the ball was fumbled on 1st & 10 from the 47 but Berk Snow was able to fall on the loose ball with the Knights losing 3 yards in the process. Disaster did strike Hopewell however when the snap was fumbled on 2nd & 10 and the Knights were able to recover the loose ball. That put the Knights in business at the Hopewell 13 for which they only needed all four downs to get it in with Chris Tyree scoring his first touchdown of the night. That touchdown tied the game with 5:05 to go in the half. How does Hopewell respond? How about Sean Wood-Allen racing 80 yards on the return to put the Blue Devils back on top. A heavy dose of Chris Tyree plus two penalties against Hopewell helped move the ball 42 yards in four minutes! Tyree carried the ball 8 times for 33 yards! The only time he did not carry was at the end of the possession when Adam Hall got the call and scored with 41.8 seconds to go in the half. That is how we went into halftime, tied at 28.

3rd Quarter Highlights

Chris Tyree of Thomas Dale Rivals.com

When the second half started the Knights had the ball and Zyreon Jones-Walker of Hopewell came in with the sack of Courtenay Burrell! The Knights overcame the setback when Chris Tyree caught a pass on third down and took it 30 yards into Hopewell territory. Dale however could not overcome a false start or black in the back call. On the Thomas Dale punt the snap is fumbled, the punter recovers and Kaiveon Cox comes through and knocks the punter down before he is able to make a play. The Dale defense however bailed the offense out. Robert Briggs ran for 28 yards on the first snap, 6 yards on the second and Cox ran two plays for four yards. The Blue Devils faced a 4th & 1 at the 5 but the Knights defense held and the offense got the ball back. Chris Tyree got the first two carries of the possession including a big run that would have gone for a touchdown had Tre Henderson not come in and knocked him out of bounds. Things went south from there... Thomas Dale was called for pass interference and a facemask and on 3rd & 25 the snap went over the head of Burrell setting the Blue Devils back to 4th & 41! Of course they would punt. Briggs had two big runs for the Blue Devils on their next possession, a 13 yard run on second down and on another second down Briggs run sideline to sideline trying to find a lane and got it for 12 yards. Cox also added a 12 yard run as the Blue Devils were back in business heading into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter Highlights

For a second on this night the Blue Devils could not convert on fourth down. Thomas Dale got the ball back at their own 30 but went 3 & out. Hopewell ended the second half scoring drought on the ensuing possession. The Blue Devils were in business at the 25 and Robert Briggs and Daniel Grier covered 10 yards on 2 carries with Briggs capping it with a 15-yard touchdown run on the next play. Dale was moving the ball on Hopewell up until the next turnover as Daquan Blow intercepted Burrell! The Knights were facing 3rd & 30 after a block in the back and holding call against the Knights on separate plays. It was on this play that Burrell went down and did not get back up! Burrell was the fourth quarterback this season for the Knights and unfortunately the Knights would be without his services the rest of the night. He was taken away on a stretcher and we only hope this young man is not seriously injured. With 6:39 to go the Blue Devils had the ball back and Briggs got a lot of touches but not a lot of yards on this possession. The Blue Devils would turn the ball over on downs again on a fourth down play, unable to convert. A long field to cover ahead of them, the Knights went to work with DeAngelo Gray now at quarterback. Gray got the Knights to the 50 on a keeper while Chris Tyree ran off two plays for 7 yards to get the Knights within a yard of a first down! It would not be needed! Gray would go with the quarterback draw and race 42 yards for a touchdown with 1:25 to go! Again tied the and the Blue Devils would have the ball one more time with time ticking away. Daniel Grier was hit for a loss of six yards on the first play. Grier did hit Damonye Taylor with a an 11-yard shot to give the Blue Devils a much needed first down to extend the drive. The Blue Devils however would run out of time! A game that had gone back and forth the entire night was now going into overtime!

Overtime #1

The Blue Devils had the ball first in overtime and coughed it up but Damonye Taylor was able to recover the loose ball to score the touchdown. With the PAT the Blue Devils were up 42-35 and just needed to keep the Knights out of the end zone. The Knights could not get it on their first three attempts and the game rested on a 4th down but DeAngelo Gray who had scored to tied the game in the fourth did it again with a 6-yard burst! Hopewell was called for offsides on PAT, it looked as if the Knights would go for two-point conversion. Then the Knights were penalized and thus they settled on the PAT... Tied at 42 all! Onto 2nd overtime!

Overtime #2

Knights had the ball first in second overtime and Gray again scored on a keeper from a yard out! With the PAT they led 49-42! Hopewell's first play is fumbled but they are able to recover! The Blue Devils pickup six yards back to the original line of scrimmage! 3rd & 10 Daniel Grier is brought down with a loss of 3 yards trying to find someone to get the ball off to! It all comes down to 4th & 13! Grier sees his man in the end zone, fires it out there only to see it just out of reach of his man! Thomas Dale goes wild with excitement as they hang onto win knocking off the Blue Devils to hand them their first loss of the season!

Thomas Dale Knights 49, Hopewell Blue Devils 42 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score 10:04 1Q (HHS)Robert Briggs 9-yard run. Preston Haden PAT good. Hopewell 7-0 7:17 1 Q (TDHS)Courtenay Burrell 1-yard run. Eric Rice PAT good. Tied 7-7 3:49 1Q (TDHS)De'Angelo Gray 90-yard fumble recovery. Eric Rice PAT good. Thomas Dale 14-7 3:13 1Q (HHS)Robert Briggs 46-yard run. Preston Haden PAT good. Tied 14-14 9:44 2Q (HHS)Kadarius Singleton 10-yard pass from Daniel Grier. Preston Haden PAT good. Hopewell 21-14 5:05 2Q (TDHS)Chris Tyree 6-yard run. Eric Rice PAT good. Tied 21-21 4:43 2Q (HHS)Sean Wood-Allen 80-yard kick return. Preston Haden PAT good. Hopewell 28-21 :41.8 2Q (TDHS)Adam Hall 2-yard run. Eric Rice PAT good. Tied 28-28 8:01 4Q (HHS)Robert Briggs 15-yard run. Preston Haden PAT good. Hopewell 35-28 1:17 4Q (TDHS)DeAngelo Gray 42-yard run. Eric Rice PAT good. Tied 35-35 OT1 (HHS)Damonye Taylor fumble recovery. Preston Haden PAT good. Hopewell 42-35 OT1 (TDHS)DeAngelo Gray 6-yard run. Eric Rice PAT good. Tied 42-42 OT2 (TDHS)DeAngelo Gray 1-yard run. Eric Rice PAT good. Thomas Dale 49-42

Players of the Game