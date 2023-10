The Kirk and Byrd Show is back for the 10th week of VHSL Football 2023.

We pick key games from around the Commonwealth of Virginia with a score, including VirginiaPreps.com Publisher Matthew Hatfield as a guest on this episode.

Find out the analysts think will win the Phoebus vs. Warwick game.

Jay Gholson will also announce his player of the week. For the Player of Week, Jay will donate $50 to the charity of the winner's choice.

