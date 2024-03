In this episode, the Kirk & Byrd Show previews the VHSL State Basketball Championship games for Classes 1 through with VA Preps Publisher Matthew Hatfield, NOVA Hoops Chris Jollay and Roanoke area Sports Media personality Justin Ditmore.

We also give our predictions for who we think would win if all of the Class 1-6 winners then played for a final overall Virginia High School Champion! This is a fun episode.

