VirginiaPreps - Keshon Artis earns Beamer 25 jersey for Louisville game

The next recipient of the No. 25 jersey - granted each week to a top special teams performer in honor of former head coach Frank Beamer - has been revealed.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that LB Keshon Artis will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest at Louisville. It will mark the first time that the Chesapeake, Virginia native has earned this honor.

Artis (6-0, 244), a key contributor on special teams units, he had two tackles in the win over Boston College and has played in every contest in 2020.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.