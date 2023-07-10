On Monday, John Calipari extended an offer to four-star Class of 2024 center Patrick Ngongba, a 6'10, 235-pound big an from Manassas Park (Va.) Paul VI.

Rivals.com ranks Ngongba as the No. 32 player in his class.

Kentucky already has a commitment from Somto Cyril, another 6'10 big man from the Class of 2024.

Ngongba also has offers from UConn, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Pitt, Providence, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and many others.

He has already taken official visits to Kansas State, Providence, UCONN, and Duke.

He's the cousin of four-star Class of 2024 guard Isaiah Abraham.

Ngongba has been putting in work on the AAU circuit this summer where he has again established himself as one of the premier big men in the 2024 class.