Keels family talks recruitment
Five star Trevor Keels has a phone that is constantly buzzing. College coaches are calling and texting. Recruiting reporters are hitting him up for interviews. His family and friends want to talk r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news