The Kansas coaching staff is still searching to round out their class with players in the secondary. One of the recruits they are looking at is Karon Prunty.

The coaches discovered Prunty’s film and then reached out to him on Twitter. After striking up a relationship with him Kansas cornerbacks Chevis Jackson extended a scholarship offer.

Over a period of time, Jackson talked to Prunty about the Kansas program and how they are going to get things turned around after Les Miles first year.

“They liked all my stuff, and then they offered me,” he said. “He told me that they're trying to get this program back on track. He told me I would have a chance to come in and play early.”

Prunty stands out on both sides of the ball and originally was recruited as a wide receiver. Although he is listed as a wide receiver, all of the schools recruiting him are talking about defense.

That’s where the Kansas coaches see him as well.

“He liked that I'm a ball hawk and when the ball is in the air, I'm going to go get it,” Prunty said. “He likes that I'm tall, have long arms, and I'm physical with the receiver.”

The next two weeks will be competitive when it comes to recruiting for the Virginia product. He plans to take an official visit to Virginia Tech the following weekend and late on Wednesday evening he picked up an offer from Virginia.

He will take the visit to Kansas with his dad and cousin.

“I’m just looking for the people to show me love,” Prunty said. “I want to see the schools and make I am comfortable there.”