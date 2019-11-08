Karon Prunty re-opens his recruitment
Just a few weeks after committing to Liberty, Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom 2020 WR/DB Karon Prunty is back on the market.
The unranked prospect was offered by the Hokies the day after his commitment to the Flames, and has been reciprocating the coaching staff's interest ever since.
I have 4 official visits left. pic.twitter.com/Bq3Ub2HpDS— Karon prunty 9️⃣ (@iam_9k) November 8, 2019
