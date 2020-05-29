VirginiaPreps - Kansas making strides with four-star DL Kelvin Gilliam

“We have a good relationship,” Gilliam said. “We have good chemistry and there's never a dull moment talking to him. Talking with Coach Drake has been going great. Just the energy that he brings to the table and his enthusiasm.”

Through the recruiting process he has been in communication with Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake.

The defensive lineman from Highland Springs has a long list of offers and the Jayhawks are in line to get a visit from him.

The Kansas staff is making a strong push at Kelvin Gilliam , who is one of the most highly recruited defensive players in the state of Virginia.

Drake has been using the NCAA mandated dead period to tell Gilliam about the Kansas program.

“He tells me it's a special place,” Gilliam said. “He said it’s a great family-based school, a school he told me I can develop in.”

Drake told Gilliam he likes his change of direction and how disruptive he is. There are a lot of college recruiters who see the same thing as Gilliam holds close to 40 offers.

The last three months has stopped all campus visits and Gilliam hopes at some point he can get out to see schools. He looks forward to taking visits, but he’s also focused on getting football started up and being around his teammates.

“Mainly I’m looking at getting back to high school football first,” he said. “Make sure I get down with my team and then just take care of business. After that I want to take some visits to the colleges that have been showing the most interest in me.”

Gilliam said Kansas is a school he plans on visiting. When it comes to choosing a school, he will have a lot of suitors and has a checklist of things he will be looking for.

“I want a family-based school,” he said. “A school that can develop me as a young man and as an athlete. I want to get playing time. I want to get on the field early and play as a true freshman. And of course, I will look at academics.”