Safety Kam Chancellor, who played all eight of his NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, can no longer make it happen at the highest level.

One of Virginia Tech's all-time great alumni in the NFL will be calling it a career due to injury.

Chencellor has been significantly limited over the past three seasons due to injury, particularly in 2017 with a neck injury that will see him end his career.

The four-time pro-bowler finishes a Super Bowl Champion in 2014, and with 701 career tackles, 12 forced fumbles, 15 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Chancellor came to Virginia Tech as a three-star quarterback prospect out of Virginia Beach (Va.) Maury, with his only other offers coming from Kent State and Norfolk State. He switched to the defensive backfield shortly after arriving in Blacksburg, playing cornerback, rover, and free safety before finally playing the same position two consecutive years with another year at free safety during his senior season. He was second-team All-ACC twice, and contributed to back-to-back ACC title teams in 2007 and 2008.