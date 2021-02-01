One perk of this job is getting the opportunity to converse with plugged in recruiting analysts like Jamie Shaw. A few weeks back he mentioned to me that Justin Taylor might be a prospect to keep an eye on.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Charlottesville, VA, is ranked 69th in the Class of 2022, and has a solid 4-star rating.

Shaw critiques him as a, "shot-making wing with good size. There is a lot of value in that type of player right now. Things begin with his jump shot, but he has done a great job developing the ability to play off his jump shot, with attacking closeouts and making reads.

"Taylor is good in catch-and-shoot situations as well as creating space off the bounce. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 210 pounds, Taylor has great size. He is a high IQ player on both ends of the floor and has sneaky athleticism."

Shaw spoke with Taylor last week about his recruitment. When the high school junior began mentioning schools involved with but have yet to offer he made the eye catching statement, "UNC is the big one."