News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 07:38:33 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Junior Roosevelt Wheeler impressed by NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High junior center Roosevelt Wheeler was the lone class of 2021 prospect to officially visit NC State this past season.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect — who is ranked No. 41 overall nationally — checked out NC State on Sept. 20-22. He took advantage of the new NCAA rules on official visits, which has paid off for him with recruiting coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus. The Wolfpack have been diligently recruiting Wheeler for nearly two years, led by head coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach James Johnson.

Richmond (Va.) John Marshall junior center Roosevelt Wheeler officially visited NC State last September.
Richmond (Va.) John Marshall junior center Roosevelt Wheeler officially visited NC State last September.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}