Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt High junior defensive end Kendal Howard not only got to watch NC State practice during an unofficial visit Tuesday morning, but also was offered by the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Howard is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who has offers from NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion. Howard came alway impressed that the offer came from coach Dave Doeren, along with defensive line coach Charley Wiles.