The Nebraska football team added their fifth junior college prospect to the 2020 recruiting class.

Defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne officially joined the NU class after being originally committed to North Carolina State.

The 6-foot-3, 270 pound Payne is a three to play two prospect, and finished this past season with 30 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks in 11 games.

Four of the five junior college prospects the Huskers signed in the class of 2020 are on the defensive side of the football.

