Sophomore defensive end Kemari Copeland will have a week to remember.

The first order of business for the Iowa Western C.C. standout is winning the junior college title against East Mississippi J.C. on ESPNU tonight.

Then Copeland will be officially visiting NC State on Thursday and Friday, and then Virginia Tech for the weekend. With National Signing Day looming Dec. 20, the former Army player will make his decision. He has two years of eligibility remaining.