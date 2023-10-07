There is always two sides to a story and in sports, there is always a winner and a loser. More times than not in recent seasons Deep Run & JR Tucker both have been on the losing side but not on Thursday. Both teams are still a work in progress as Coach Mullinax continues to build the Deep Run program back up in year three and Coach Fritts in just his first year of turning the Tigers around. On Thursday someone had to win in a clash of Colonial District teams with just one win to their resume this season.

Story of the 1st Half

The first half was a bit on the ugly side if you like offense but rather interesting if you like defense. Deep Run took a 7-3 lead into the half as neither team could seem to sustain any rhythm on offense. Both teams had three and outs. Penalties were a problem for both, more Deep Run than Tucker but neither played a clean half. Turnovers were rampant in this first half of action. On the Wildcats first possession of the game they turned it over twice. One fumble they were able to recover and QB Trey Gauch had the Wildcats moving down the field behind 41 yards passing but on 4th & 2 Jahleel Miller fumbled and the Tigers Victor Ta came away with it. On the Wildcats next drive they fumbled as well, this time it was the Tigers Kai Thompson coming up with the loose ball. The Wildcats fumbled on second down, on second down of the Tigers possession following that turnover, they too fumbled with John Pham seizing control of the ball. In the span of four possessions, the two teams turned it over three times. Turnovers would rear their ugly head again. In three plays and 47 yards, Deep Run found the end zone, the first team to get to it all night long. QB Trey Gauch connected on two passes to Cullen Burch before hitting Shaan Patel for the 2-yard TD pass.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV5IEdhdWNoIHRvIFNoYWFuIFBhdGVsIGZyb20gMnlkcyBvdXQu ICBXaWxkY2F0cyBsZWFkIDctMCAxMDowNyAyUS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9EUldpbGRjYXRGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARFJX aWxkY2F0RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHJl eWdhdWNoMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRyZXlnYXVjaDM3PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05l dD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR0MzZzBMRzM4USI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0dDM2cwTEczOFE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBD UkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4v c3RhdHVzLzE3MTAwNzcxMzAwODI3NTUwMjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

If you are keeping score at home... Deep Run fumbled twice, JR Tucker fumbled once. Tucker from their own 12 had the ball moving down the field, momentum building after three third down conversions and a false start against them. On 1st & 10 at the 31 Chase Roberts pass was tipped and Vaughn Cupp was in the right place at the right time and had an interception. 2 turnovers a piece for both teams and we weren't done. The Tigers defense which had played well forced Deep Run to a 3 & out but the offense was still stalling to this point in the game. With time ticking away in the second quarter Deep Run got the ball back but not for long. The Tigers intercepted Trey Gauch and set themselves up at the 33 of Deep Run with time quickly eroding. The Tigers were unable to get in the end zone but as time expired Tommy Brown was able to get the field goal... barely... the football hit the crossbar and just did fall the right way.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaWVsZCBnb2FsIGZvciBUdWNrZXIgYmFyZWx5IGdldHMgaW4uICA3 LTMgRGVlcCBSdW4gYXQgaGFsZi4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K UlRfVGlnZXJzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpSVF9UaWdlcnNG QjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EUldpbGRjYXRG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARFJXaWxkY2F0RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aWkMyWm84SlZiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWlpD MlpvOEpWYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMv MTcxMDA4NDQ3NzIyMzg3NDk0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3Rv YmVyIDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Story of the 2nd Half

The second half felt like it was all Tigers and the tone was set early. Deep Run got the ball at midfield to start the second half and behind a rotation of five different players touching ball, the Wildcats were able to with great success. A personal foul call against the Tigers set the Wildcats up at the Tiger 9 but credit the Tigers defense for a goal line stand as Marlon DeBraux and Fahed Bani stopped Jaheel Miller in his tracks at the 1 yard line on fourth down!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2FsIGxpbmUgc3RhbmQgb24gNHRoIGRvd24gZm9yIFR1Y2tlciBE LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pSVF9UaWdlcnNGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASlJUX1RpZ2Vyc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWTBabU1BaWhZUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1kwWm1NQWloWVM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MTAwOTE4 OTAwNjA2MTU3NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

99 yards and 7 plays was all it took for Tucker to take the lead on this night. 78 of those yards came when Chase Roberts hit Dennel Douglas on third down for a 78 yard pass. The Tigers now had a 10-7 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj43OHlkIFREIHBhc3MgZnJvbSBDaGFzZSBSb2JlcnRzIHRvIERlbm5l bCBEb3VnbGFzIHB1dHMgVHVja2VyIGluIGZyb250IDEwLTcgMzozNSAzUS4g IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KUlRfVGlnZXJzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpSVF9UaWdlcnNGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFzZTg3Um9iZXJ0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ2hhc2U4N1JvYmVydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVGhlUlZBU3BvcnRzTmV0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBUaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNOZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8z Q3ZNbGVmc1ZsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vM0N2TWxlZnNWbDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMDA5MzcyODk2NTA4 NzczMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Tigers defense would take it from here. Deep Run was held to a 4 & out twice and a 3 & out once. After that opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats were unable to muster a first down. Deep Run's defense never relented, however. On a 3rd & 5 play, Phillip Dube came through with a pass break up and one play later a tipped pass saw Cullen Burch with the INT. Burch would have his 2nd INT of the night if not for a pass interference call against the Wildcats. That would bail out the Tigers for the first time, the second time would be when Tony Lu fumbled and Keston Ransom recovered. The play was ruled down before the fumble, however as the whistle had blown. The very next play Chase Roberts hit Jaiden Blue with a 24-yard touchdown. The Tigers now had a 16-7 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb2JlcnRzIHRvIEphaWRlbiBCbHVlIGZvciAyNHlkIFRELiAgUEFU IGJsb2NrZWQgYnV0IFRpZ2VycyBsZWFkIDE2LTcgd2l0aCA2OjA0IHRvIGdv LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pSVF9UaWdlcnNGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASlJUX1RpZ2Vyc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYXNlODdSb2JlcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDaGFzZTg3Um9iZXJ0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWlkZW5CbHVlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBK YWlkZW5CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Ro ZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUlZBU3Bv cnRzTmV0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dIZXNz UlZBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHSGVzc1JWQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0M3T1RPVWJvMlEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D N09UT1VibzJRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERh bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzEwMDk5ODc2MTA3NzE5MDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

After the Tigers defense had held the Wildcats to a second turnover on downs in the second half the Tigers put together a 57-yard drive overcoming a false start call. Johnny Patrick dominated this drive eating as much time off the clock as the Tigers could with the fourth quarter winding down. Patrick had 34 yards rushing on this drive culminated with a 2-yard dash with less than a minute to go in the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb2hubnkgUGF0cmljayBURC4gIDJuZCBoYWxmIGhhcyBiZWxvbmdl ZCB0byBUaWdlcnMgc2NvcmluZyAzIFREJiMzOTtTIGluIHRoaXMgaGFsZiBh bG9uZS4gIDo1OSB0byBnby4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KUlRf VGlnZXJzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpSVF9UaWdlcnNGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSVkFTcG9ydHNO ZXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZVJWQVNwb3J0c05ldDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HSGVzc1JWQT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR0hlc3NSVkE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby8wbjUwR0FxTjQ1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMG41MEdBcU40NTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMDEwNDMx MzgwMjkyNDQ3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDYsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Deep Run was able to put together a couple of plays but with little time left the victory belonged to Tucker as they get their second win of the season, a win powered by defense.

JR Tucker 23, Deep Run 7 Time Play Score (1Q) 10:07 2-yard pass from Trey Gauch to Shaan Patel. Luke Hirchfield PAT. 7-0 Deep Run (2Q) :00 24-yard field goal from Tommy Brown. 3-7 JR Tucker (3Q) 3:35 78-yard pass from Chase Roberts to Dennel Douglas. Tommy Brown PAT. 10-7 JR Tucker (4Q) 6:04 24-yard pass from Chase Roberts to Jaiden Blue. PAT blocked. 16-7 JR Tucker (4Q) :59 2-yard run from Johnny Patrick. Tommy Brown PAT. 23-7 JR Tucker

Chase Roberts, 2025 QB threw for 2 TD's in the 2nd half on his way to 231 yards passing.

On defense Marlon Debraux and Tony Lu had big plays all night. Debraux unofficially had 4 tackles and an interception while Tony recorded 6 tackles against the Wildcats. On offense, Chase Roberts shined minus the two interceptions, one of which was a tipped pass. Chase threw for 231 yards completing 20 of 29 passes and throwing 2 touchdowns. Chase also added 35 yards on the ground. A nod to Dennel Douglas as well with 3 catches for 101 yards (unofficial) and a touchdown and Johnny Patrick with 45 yards on the ground and a touchdown to his credit.

