There is always two sides to a story and in sports, there is always a winner and a loser. More times than not in recent seasons Deep Run & JR Tucker both have been on the losing side but not on Thursday. Both teams are still a work in progress as Coach Mullinax continues to build the Deep Run program back up in year three and Coach Fritts in just his first year of turning the Tigers around.
On Thursday someone had to win in a clash of Colonial District teams with just one win to their resume this season.
Story of the 1st Half
The first half was a bit on the ugly side if you like offense but rather interesting if you like defense.
Deep Run took a 7-3 lead into the half as neither team could seem to sustain any rhythm on offense. Both teams had three and outs.
Penalties were a problem for both, more Deep Run than Tucker but neither played a clean half. Turnovers were rampant in this first half of action.
On the Wildcats first possession of the game they turned it over twice. One fumble they were able to recover and QB Trey Gauch had the Wildcats moving down the field behind 41 yards passing but on 4th & 2 Jahleel Miller fumbled and the Tigers Victor Ta came away with it.
On the Wildcats next drive they fumbled as well, this time it was the Tigers Kai Thompson coming up with the loose ball. The Wildcats fumbled on second down, on second down of the Tigers possession following that turnover, they too fumbled with John Pham seizing control of the ball.
In the span of four possessions, the two teams turned it over three times.
Turnovers would rear their ugly head again. In three plays and 47 yards, Deep Run found the end zone, the first team to get to it all night long. QB Trey Gauch connected on two passes to Cullen Burch before hitting Shaan Patel for the 2-yard TD pass.
If you are keeping score at home... Deep Run fumbled twice, JR Tucker fumbled once.
Tucker from their own 12 had the ball moving down the field, momentum building after three third down conversions and a false start against them. On 1st & 10 at the 31 Chase Roberts pass was tipped and Vaughn Cupp was in the right place at the right time and had an interception.
2 turnovers a piece for both teams and we weren't done. The Tigers defense which had played well forced Deep Run to a 3 & out but the offense was still stalling to this point in the game.
With time ticking away in the second quarter Deep Run got the ball back but not for long. The Tigers intercepted Trey Gauch and set themselves up at the 33 of Deep Run with time quickly eroding.
The Tigers were unable to get in the end zone but as time expired Tommy Brown was able to get the field goal... barely... the football hit the crossbar and just did fall the right way.
The second half felt like it was all Tigers and the tone was set early.
Deep Run got the ball at midfield to start the second half and behind a rotation of five different players touching ball, the Wildcats were able to with great success. A personal foul call against the Tigers set the Wildcats up at the Tiger 9 but credit the Tigers defense for a goal line stand as Marlon DeBraux and Fahed Bani stopped Jaheel Miller in his tracks at the 1 yard line on fourth down!
99 yards and 7 plays was all it took for Tucker to take the lead on this night. 78 of those yards came when Chase Roberts hit Dennel Douglas on third down for a 78 yard pass. The Tigers now had a 10-7 lead.
The Tigers defense would take it from here. Deep Run was held to a 4 & out twice and a 3 & out once. After that opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats were unable to muster a first down.
Deep Run's defense never relented, however. On a 3rd & 5 play, Phillip Dube came through with a pass break up and one play later a tipped pass saw Cullen Burch with the INT.
Burch would have his 2nd INT of the night if not for a pass interference call against the Wildcats. That would bail out the Tigers for the first time, the second time would be when Tony Lu fumbled and Keston Ransom recovered. The play was ruled down before the fumble, however as the whistle had blown. The very next play Chase Roberts hit Jaiden Blue with a 24-yard touchdown. The Tigers now had a 16-7 lead.
After the Tigers defense had held the Wildcats to a second turnover on downs in the second half the Tigers put together a 57-yard drive overcoming a false start call. Johnny Patrick dominated this drive eating as much time off the clock as the Tigers could with the fourth quarter winding down. Patrick had 34 yards rushing on this drive culminated with a 2-yard dash with less than a minute to go in the game.
Deep Run was able to put together a couple of plays but with little time left the victory belonged to Tucker as they get their second win of the season, a win powered by defense.
JR Tucker 23, Deep Run 7
Time
Play
Score
(1Q) 10:07
2-yard pass from Trey Gauch to Shaan Patel. Luke Hirchfield PAT.
7-0 Deep Run
(2Q) :00
24-yard field goal from Tommy Brown.
3-7 JR Tucker
(3Q) 3:35
78-yard pass from Chase Roberts to Dennel Douglas. Tommy Brown PAT.
10-7 JR Tucker
(4Q) 6:04
24-yard pass from Chase Roberts to Jaiden Blue. PAT blocked.
16-7 JR Tucker
(4Q) :59
2-yard run from Johnny Patrick. Tommy Brown PAT.
23-7 JR Tucker
Players of the Game
On defense Marlon Debraux and Tony Lu had big plays all night. Debraux unofficially had 4 tackles and an interception while Tony recorded 6 tackles against the Wildcats.
On offense, Chase Roberts shined minus the two interceptions, one of which was a tipped pass. Chase threw for 231 yards completing 20 of 29 passes and throwing 2 touchdowns. Chase also added 35 yards on the ground.
A nod to Dennel Douglas as well with 3 catches for 101 yards (unofficial) and a touchdown and Johnny Patrick with 45 yards on the ground and a touchdown to his credit.
Coach Speak
Post-Game Nuggets
JR Tucker has 3 straight wins against Deep Run for the first time since the 2013-2015 seasons.
Coach Mullinax is now 0-3 against JR Tucker.
JR Tucker is now 7-6 at Deep Run in this series.
Tucker has 2 wins which ties last years win total.