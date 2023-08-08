Stop me if you've heard this one before but a new era of Tucker football is about to begin. Since Coach Rusty Curle's 14 year reign at Tucker ended, the Tigers have been through 6 coaches in 21 years... an average of 3.5 years for a coach. The longest tenured of course in those 21 years being George Earle who was here for 8 years.

Coach Sims was thought to be one to kick-off a new era with a new stadium and look but after three years Sims returned to 757 to coach. Now enters Brice Fritts who has been a long-time assistant around the region and one of the key components to annual Big River Rivalry brought to you by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

Fritts is looking to build a program and has been doing so since he stepped on the grounds of Tucker.

