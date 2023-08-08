JR Tucker Tigers 2023 Preview!
Stop me if you've heard this one before but a new era of Tucker football is about to begin. Since Coach Rusty Curle's 14 year reign at Tucker ended, the Tigers have been through 6 coaches in 21 years... an average of 3.5 years for a coach. The longest tenured of course in those 21 years being George Earle who was here for 8 years.
Coach Sims was thought to be one to kick-off a new era with a new stadium and look but after three years Sims returned to 757 to coach. Now enters Brice Fritts who has been a long-time assistant around the region and one of the key components to annual Big River Rivalry brought to you by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.
Fritts is looking to build a program and has been doing so since he stepped on the grounds of Tucker.
Previously In 2022...
The Tucker Tigers were looking to backup their second playoff appearance ever with a third trip but it was not meant to be. Tucker barely got by Caroline in the first game of the season, was toe-to-toe with Indian River in the first half of the second game of the season before mistakes set them back.
The Tigers bounced back for win #2 in a 20-14 victory over Deep Run but what followed was a 6-game losing skid that took the Tigers hopes and tossed them to the side. During that 6-game skid the Tigers were held to 8 or fewer points in five games and for the season the Tigers were shutout three times.
The defense fared no better, only three times the entire season did the defense hold an opponent to 14 or fewer points and that came in 3 of the first 4 games of the season.
Tucker could have easily been 0-10 with a 1-point and 6-point victory. Things certainly did not live up to the expectations coming into the season.
