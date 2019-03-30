Three-star defensive back Joseph Johnson from Life Christian Academy in Chester, Va., had been thinking hard about his future.

“I had a lot of options,” Johnson said in an understatement. I had a lot of different coaches in my ear.”

From the Power Five conferences alone, the 6-foor-3, 180-pound Johnson had offers from Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, NC State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

He made several visits along the way: NC State, Penn State, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia included.