Highland Springs (Va.) athlete Jamareeh Jones hadn’t been in contact long with West Virginia but now holds a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers after a stop on campus for the junior day event.

Jones, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, took in an entire day in Morgantown being able to spend time with the coaches, notably head coach Neal Brown and secondary coach Jahmile Addae, as well as get a look at what the Mountaineers football program had to offer.