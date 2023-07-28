After struggling with an unspecified injury in recent years, Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Jesse Hanson will have surgery. He expects it to end his playing career, though he intends to remain involved with the VT program in another capacity.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

A 6-5, 300-pounder, Hanson started 11 games at left guard as a redshirt junior last Fall. A product of nearby Daaleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt, he was a three-star prospect in VT's 2019 class (and could have been eligible for not just this season, but a sixth year due to the Covid eligibility freeze in 2020, should he have desired to so so in a world where he was healthy enough to continue playing). With his retirement, the Hokies are without a senior on the offensive line - a group that has stabilized under the current staff, but is still inexperienced and shallow in depth after extreme mismanagement under the previous coaching staff. The depth by class looks like this:

2023 Eligibility Fr. So. Jr. Sr. Gabriel Arena* Chris Boyd, W Parker Clements

Xavier Chaplin Griffin Duggan, W Clayton Frady*

Johnny Dickson Jack Hollifield Kaden Moore

Johnny Garrett William Jones, W Bob Schick

Layth Ghannam* Tyler Smedley, W

Hannes Hammer*



Hunter Mclain





Brody Meadows



Braelin Moore





Jayson Morgan*, W



Caleb Nitta*, W Lance Williams*

Parker Clements and Kaden Moore are returning starters at right tackle and right guard, respectively, while Bob Schick got some time at both left-side positions, Xavier Chaplin started the final game at left tackle, and Braelin Moore got snaps at left guard before redshirting. The expectation is that Moore will start at center (a move he made during spring practices), and that's a likely starting five for the Hokies. Incoming transfer Clayton Frady and redshirt sophomore Jack Hollifield will compete to disrupt that quintet, while a number of redshirt and true freshmen will provide depth and competition. Losing Hanson hurts from a depth perspective, particularly since he would have challenged to retain his starting gig at LG. However, given the weakness of the Hokies' offensive line last season, no returning player should be considered irreplaceable until proven otherwise.