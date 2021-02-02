Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah kept his status as the Irish’s top draft prospect this year without a college All-Star game appearance. Owusu-Koramoah did not participate in the last week’s Senior Bowl or any other postseason game, but maintains his status as a clear first-round pick in the eyes of most analysts. Two years of production and traits on game tape are a satisfactory sample. “The things you look for are athletic ability and position-specific traits that translate to the next level” TheDraftScout.com’s Matt Miller said last month. “The athletic ability is obviously there – 39-inch vert, 10’3” broad jump, Notre Dame says they’ve clocked him at over 20 miles an hour [sprinting]. That’s pretty exceptional.”

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is seen as a mid-to-late first-round pick in April's draft. (Mike Miller)

In his final season with the Irish, Owusu-Koramoah posted a hearty stat line as Notre Dame’s rover linebacker. He had 62 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two recoveries and an interception. He returned one of the fumbles for a touchdown. All told, it valued him into first-round discussion. “He has to play in coverage, play in space, he has to break down and make tackles,” Miller said. “There’s a lot in his game that definitely translates to the NFL. I could watch him play and say, ‘This is what he’s going to go do on Sundays.’ It’s the same thing. That’s what makes him really special and a lot of fun to watch. You definitely notice the athleticism and then you see the football IQ and all the other pieces that go into that puzzle too.” Recent mock drafts have pegged Owusu-Koramoah as a mid-to-late first-round pick. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah each placed him as the No. 17 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, a popular projected landing spot for him lately. No matter where he appears, the reasons for his inclusion are the same: versatility, athleticism and explosiveness.