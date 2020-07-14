Editor’s note: this story appears in the 2020 Blue & Gold Illustrated Football Preview magazine.

The position label next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on high school basketball rosters read guard, which upon sizing him up in warm-ups, seemed about right. He was not quite 6-2, but built and with an adequate jumper.

It is, though, veritably misleading.

A more appropriate one then — and certainly with hindsight now given his current occupation as one of Notre Dame football’s best defensive playmakers — would have been “rover.”